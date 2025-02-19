“Hope he makes the NBA”: College hoops fans react as Hansel Emmanuel uses NIL money for special gestures for parents and grandparents

College hoops fans reacted with heartfelt admiration as Austin Peay Governors guard Hansel Emmanuel spent NIL funds on a special gesture for his parents and grandparents.
"Emmanuel bought his mom a house in Pennsylvania and his grandparents a church in his home country, the Dominican Republic ❤️. That’s what it’s all about. 🙌🔥," Bleacher Report captioned on Tuesday.
Emmanuel's generous act sparked a lot of reactions from fans who flooded the comment section.
"Hope he makes the NBA, would be a generational come-up story," a fan wrote.
"Great job young man. Taking care of your family even when the odds are against you. 💯," another fan wrote.
"This kid is unbelievable," one fan commented.
"If dude had both his arms he would legit be a number 1 pick in the draft and would be playing for duke right now," a fan said.
"Damn. Single-handedly taking care of the fam," another fan said.
"This kid deserves everything good that comes to him in life," one fan wrote.
This season, Emmanuel is averaging 1.9 points, on 60.0% shooting, along with 2.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game.
Emmanuel's Peay Governors suffer defeat to Bellarmine
The Austin Peay Governors' three-game winning streak came to an end at the hands of the Bellarmine Knights, losing 94-68 on Wednesday.
They trailed 50-19 in the first half, but mounted a strong comeback and cut the deficit to just five points, 49-44. However, the Knights finished strong and dominated the Governors.
Following the loss, they remain in eighth place in the ASUN Conference, with an overall record of 12-16 (7-8).
The Austin Peay Governors will look to bounce back when they travel to face the Queens Royal at Levine Center Curry Arena on Friday.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here