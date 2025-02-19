  • home icon
  "Hope he makes the NBA": College hoops fans react as Hansel Emmanuel uses NIL money for special gestures for parents and grandparents

“Hope he makes the NBA”: College hoops fans react as Hansel Emmanuel uses NIL money for special gestures for parents and grandparents

By Oladehinde Stephen
Modified Feb 19, 2025 19:16 GMT
Syndication: Peoria Journal Star - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Peoria Journal Star (image credit: IMAGN)

College hoops fans reacted with heartfelt admiration as Austin Peay Governors guard Hansel Emmanuel spent NIL funds on a special gesture for his parents and grandparents.

"Emmanuel bought his mom a house in Pennsylvania and his grandparents a church in his home country, the Dominican Republic ❤️. That’s what it’s all about. 🙌🔥," Bleacher Report captioned on Tuesday.
Emmanuel's generous act sparked a lot of reactions from fans who flooded the comment section.

"Hope he makes the NBA, would be a generational come-up story," a fan wrote.
"Great job young man. Taking care of your family even when the odds are against you. 💯," another fan wrote.
"This kid is unbelievable," one fan commented.
Fans react as Hansel special gestures ( Credit: IG/@bleacherreport)
"If dude had both his arms he would legit be a number 1 pick in the draft and would be playing for duke right now," a fan said.
"Damn. Single-handedly taking care of the fam," another fan said.
"This kid deserves everything good that comes to him in life," one fan wrote.
Fans react as Hansel special gestures ( Credit: IG/@bleacherreport)
This season, Emmanuel is averaging 1.9 points, on 60.0% shooting, along with 2.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game.

Syndication: Peoria Journal Star - Source: Imagn
Emmanuel's Peay Governors suffer defeat to Bellarmine

The Austin Peay Governors' three-game winning streak came to an end at the hands of the Bellarmine Knights, losing 94-68 on Wednesday.

They trailed 50-19 in the first half, but mounted a strong comeback and cut the deficit to just five points, 49-44. However, the Knights finished strong and dominated the Governors.

Following the loss, they remain in eighth place in the ASUN Conference, with an overall record of 12-16 (7-8).

The Austin Peay Governors will look to bounce back when they travel to face the Queens Royal at Levine Center Curry Arena on Friday.

