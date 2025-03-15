"Hopefully, we've done enough": John Calipari sounds off on Arkansas' NCAA tournament hopes after SEC exit

Arkansas lost to Ole Miss 83-80 in the second round of the SEC tournament on Thursday. But the program’s coach, John Calipari, took an opportunity to send out a message to the NCAA Tournament committee ahead of Selection Sunday.

Speaking after the defeat, Calipari made a last call to the people in charge of the NCAA Tournament seedings, making a case for his team.

"Hopefully, we've done enough and done enough in this league," coach Calipari said. "I think we've proven it. I'm not in the room. I don't know what's happening around the country because I haven't watched it. I don't have any idea who's doing what right now. I was focusing on this game."

Following Thursday’s defeat, college basketball experts have predicted that Arkansas are now one of the Last Four Byes and could be a No. 10 seed heading into the tournament.

Calipari was left stunned that his side did not win the game against Ole Miss, with the Rebels edging the game thanks to Sean Pedulla’s only 3-pointer in the contest, with two seconds left on the clock.

“I thought we were winning that game,” Calipari said. “I’m still a little stunned that we didn’t."

Calipari hopeful of deep NCAA Tournament run for Arkansas

Speaking about his team’s prospects in the NCAA Tournament, the coach spoke cautiously.

“Well, you hope so,” Calipari said of going on a run. “But you don’t know who you’re playing and where you’re playing, all that stuff. My whole thing is just let’s keep playing how we’re playing."

However, he also admitted that his team has the tendency of dropping off in games.

“Just so you know, the last game we played, I think with 13 or 14 minutes to go, I said, 'Cut it off,' the rest of that wasn’t my team. I know what my team is."

The coach admitted that it was the same in the South Carolina game they won. However, he reminded everyone that if his team plays to its ability, they will have fun.

According to college basketball experts, barring any major upset across other conferences, the Razorbacks should avoid the First Four in Dayton, Ohio, and hear its name at Selection Sunday.

