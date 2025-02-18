“Hopefully she go to chi town with Angel Reese”: Fans react to Aneesah Morrow’s “sit on the bench” comment in build-up to her WNBA future

LSU hoops standout Aneesah Morrow is having an impressive season with the Tigers but is already looking forward to the WNBA. Morrow commented:

"I don't want to go into the W[NBA] just to sit down on the bench."

That comment brought out a variety of fan responses on social media

Instagram fan hopes for Morrow to play in Chicago with LSU alum Angel Reese. (Photo Credit: Instagram/@thereal_alimar)

"“Hopefully she go to chi town with Angel Reese,” one fan commented.

"I understand there are size concerns, but if WNBA GMs can't see how special Aneesah Morrow is, they're idiots," wrote one fan

"Can somebody please explain to me why Olivia Miles is projected to go higher in the draft than Aneesah Morrow?" wrote another fan.

"I will speak this into existence: my @nyliberty has to draft Aneesah Morrow at No 7 pick," commented another WNBA supporter

Aneesah's college career and WNBA stock

Morrow's LSU Tigers are currently No. 7 in the nation with a 25-2 record. She is averaging 18.1 points and 14.4 rebounds per game for the Tigers and forms an amazing college basketball trio with guard Flau'Jae Johnson and sophomore guard Mikaylah Williams.

Morrow was a two-time All-American at DePaul before she transferred to LSU. In her two seasons as a Blue Demon, Morrow had 1,570 points and 860 rebounds. She chose to move to LSU and is in her second season with the Tigers.

Morrow's college totals add out to 2,667 points and 1,618 rebounds. Morrow finished second, fifth and eighth in total rebounds the previous season, and she now leads the nation in boards. Morrow now ranks sixth all-time in NCAA career rebounding. Morrow will most certainly continue to ascend, since she is only 95 boards behind third place and 197 behind second.

Morrow is frequently projected to be a likely first-round WNBA Draft selection. UConn guard Paige Bueckers is assumed to be the probable top overall pick in the draft, but the order of those chosen after Bueckers remains very much uncertain.

Notre Dame's Olivia Miles (as noted above) is sometimes mentioned as are other standouts like USC's Kiki Iriafen. Morrow projects as a small forward at the next level and the WNBA Draft, not entirely unlike its NBA counterpart, seems to primarily value true post players and point guards above other prospects.

Still, an early landing spot (and not a seat on the bench) seems like Morrow's likely fate, which should delight her fans even more on social media.

What do you think of Morrow's comments and WNBA future? Share your takes below in our comments section!

