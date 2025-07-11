"Hopefully he stays another year" "Super underrated": Fans react as 2025 prospect Nik Khamenia sweats it out in intense training session

Nik Khamenia will be joining the sons of two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, Cayden and Cameron Boozer, at the Duke Blue Devils next season. The 6-foot-8 small forward is coming off fresh after winning the gold medal at the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup in Switzerland.

Ad

Khamenia did not waste any time and was seen practicing at the Duke practice facility. Duke's Instagram page uploaded a carousel of videos and pictures on Thursday as Nik Khamenia worked on his ball movement and shooting.

Ad

Trending

Cayden Boozer was joined by hoops fans in the comments section.

"Aren’t u in orientation?," Boozer said.

Fans react as 2025 prospect Nik Khamenia sweats it out in an intense training session

Fans, meanwhile, were high on his skills and potential:

Ad

"He would be a starter anywhere else. Hopefully he stays another year,'' a fan commented.

"Gonna be a super underrated piece for us this season," another said.

"He been overshadowed by the Boozer twins, just wait and watch and he gon surprise u wen he averages more than Cayden.. also not sure if he will stay more than 1 year but it'll be pretty sweet for Jon Scheyer if he does, those who haven't seen him play, watch some of his highlights from Harvard Westlake," commented another fan.

Ad

A fan commented, "Something about them Cali boys in Durham🙏🏽."

"Can we get a Kon 2.0 if so I'll take it 😂😂😂," commented another fan.

Another fan commented, "how is duke gonna make a deep postseason run when all their players are so good that they become one and done..last szn they lost flagg and kneuppel, after this season they will lose the boozers and this guy, no way he gon stay in college and not declare next year, is there?"

Ad

Nik Khamenia wins his third gold medal for Team USA

Nik Khamenia helped Team USA secure another gold medal at the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup. The small forward averaged 9.7 points on 46.0% shooting, including 44.0% from the three-point line and 78.6% from the charity stripe.

He also grabbed 3.3 rebounds, dished out 2.1 assists, stole the ball 1.3 times and recorded 0.1 blocks per game in seven games. He also won the 2024 FIBA Men's U18 AmeriCup in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and the 2024 FIBA 3x3 U18 Men's World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary.

Khamenia will be joined by the Boozer twins, Dame Sarr and Sebastian Wilkins at Duke next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here