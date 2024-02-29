Hornets guard Grant Williams shares exciting snippet from court as Tennessee beats Auburn in 92-84 matchup 

Tennessee guard Dalton Knetch recently exploded for 27 points in the second half to lead the Volunteers to a 92-84 win against the Auburn Tigers at the Thompson-Boling Arena.

In attendance was former Vols and current Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams who was back-to-back SEC Player of the Year (2017/18 and 2018/19) during his college basketball career.

Williams shared an exciting snippet on his Instagram stories of the pre-game show before his alma mater took to the court.

Dalton Knecht leads Tennessee to impressive win

Dalton Knecht had a night to remember against the Auburn Tigers registering 39 points and 2 rebounds. He had a memorable 12-minute stretch in the second half when he scored 25 points.

During his postgame news conference, coach Rick Barnes was full of praise for Knecht.

"What he did in the last 12 minutes (is) one of the great performances that I have been able to see,” Barnes said. "There’s not many of those guys who can do it how he did it. At the end, we were just spacing out and trying to give him room to operate."

Barnes also explained how they got Knecht firing in the second half leading to his explosion.

“Instead of having him have a chance to come off either side, we moved him over to one side and told both guys to go get him open,” Barnes said. “We really gave him two-thirds of the court to try to get him open and get the ball. He did it. Then it is up to him to make the moves and the shots that he thinks he’s got.”

During his postgame news conference, Knecht explained how the tactical changes by Rick Barnes helped him become more effective.

“It just gave me a lot more room just to isolate kind of,” Knecht said. “Just to give me the whole side then if I want a screen to call for a screen. It worked.”

Auburn coach, Bruce Pearl, was in awe of Knecht's performance during his postgame news conference.

"Dalton was terrific and he was very hard to stop one-on-one," said Pearl. "He hit a lot of tough shots -- a lot of shots that were contested. When Tennessee wins, they typically win when everybody contributes. Tonight, he sort of dispelled that.”

Knecht is averaging 20.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists this season and is peaking at just the right time for the Tennessee Volunteers a few weeks before the NCAA Tournament begins.