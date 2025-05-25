“Hot cowgirl”: Haley and Hanna Cavinder gush over sister Natalie’s poolside snaps

Haley and Hanna Cavinder gushed over their younger sister Natalie Cavinder's latest Instagram post. The Cavinder sisters have consistently shown how they are enjoying the Memorial Day weekend, and Natalie is no exception.

On Sunday, Natalie shared a series of photos on Instagram, showing her posing at a poolside. She rocked a t-shirt, bikini bottom and completed the look with a pink rimmed cowboy hat.

"Good to be back🤠," she captioned the post.

Haley and Hanna showed her some love in the comments section.

"She's back and she doesn't have a stomach ache," Haley wrote. "Hot cowgirl."

"COWGIRL NATTY," Hanna wrote. "BOW."

Haley and Hanna Cavinder Cavinder react to younger sister, Natalie Cavinder's IG post. Image via @nataliecavinder

According to her LinkedIn profile, Natalie Cavinder lives in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and works as an operations coordinator at Monarch Air Group.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder take on the business world

Haley and Hanna Cavinder are done with basketball. The Cavinder twins have already revealed their next move, which is venturing into business. Before becoming college basketball stars, the twins had already established themselves as successful TikTok influencers.

Their success in the popular video-sharing app was crucial in receiving NIL deals. They secured lucrative deals with top brands, including Boost Mobile, Under Armour and WWE.

The Cavinder twins hope to continue their success in their post-basketball career and revealed their long-term plan in a chat with Raising Cane's restaurant chain founder and owner, Todd Graves, on May 6.

"Growing up, our dad embedded into us at a very young age that it’s not a four-year plan," Haley said, according to Sports Illustrated. It’s a 40-year plan. Save your money and invest it. And that’s always stayed with Hanna and me. We never touched our money with any NIL deal. The 40-year plan is what we always tell ourselves. So, yeah, that’s what it is. So talk to us when we’re 40."

Meanwhile, the twins, who are well-known advocates of health and fitness, are focused on promoting their fitness app, TWOgether.

