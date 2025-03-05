Hours after defending TCU decision, Hailey Van Lith shows more appreciation for alma mater in latest IG dump

Hailey Van Lith has been in the spotlight for the No. 8 TCU heading into the postseason. The Big 12 Player of the Year addressed her decision to return to the college circuit for this season.

Ad

On Tuesday night, Van Lith took to Instagram to share some memorable moments from her first regular season run at TCU.

Ad

Trending

Earlier, on Tuesday, Van Lith spoke to the media and defended her decision to transfer to TCU from LSU in the 2024 offseason. She also hit back at critics who ridiculed her for using her fifth year of college eligibility.

"It's just a new norm; it's what's going to happen now," Van Lith said. "It's funny to see people react and think about it negatively, but, when you really analyze it, a lot of comes to frustration that they didn't have that opportunity.

Ad

"I'm not gonna allow people to make me feel bad because I was blessed with this opportunity to play five years. So, I think it's a great thing. I'm happy for anybody that wants to exhaust their eligibility."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Van Lith began her collegiate career in 2020 at Louisville. She played three seasons with the Cardinals before transferring to LSU in 2023. After one season with the Tigers, she transferred to TCU.

Hailey Van Lith will look to continue stellar run at TCU into the Big 12 Tournamnt and March Madness

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: TCU Horned Frogs star Hailey Van Lith - Source: Getty

Hailey Van Lith is enjoying a fabulous first season with TCU (28-3, 16-2). She helped the Horned Frogs clinch the Big 12 regular season title. Van Lith is averaging 17.6 points, 5.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game at TCU and will want to continue her excellent run into the postseason.

Ad

TCU has a great chance of making a deep run in March Madness with Van Lith leading the way. The team can also look toward winning a national title.

Before that, the Horned Frogs turn their attention to the Big 12 Tournament. They play their first round game on Friday but are yet to find out their opponents.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here