Hours after Lamar Wilkerson's Kentucky snub, South Carolina transfer portal target Treysen Eaglestaff decommits from Gamecocks

The college basketball transfer season continues to bring surprises, and the latest developments are Treysen Eaglestaff decommitting from South Carolina on the same day Lamar Wilkerson turned down Kentucky.

The North Dakota guard committed to the Gamecocks, as revealed by his agent George Langberg via On3. This decision was made in March, when he chose them over other programs like Kansas, Kentucky, Gonzaga, and Iowa.

However, he has now decommitted from South Carolina on Wednesday, according to On3’s Joe Tipton, reentering the portal.

He revealed the reason behind the decision while speaking to Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68, citing that it was the “best course of action” for his future.

“This was a difficult decision, but after discussing this with my family this is the best course of action for my future”, he told the Field of 68. “Thank you to Coach Paris and the South Carolina staff for recruiting me during this process”.

On the same day, Kentucky also missed out on Sam Houston State guard Lamar Wilkerson, who committed to the Indiana Hoosiers after visiting both programs.

NCAA Basketball: Sam Houston State guard Lamar Wilkerson during Sam Houston State at Indiana - Source: Imagn

But with Eaglestaff now available again, the Wildcats are expected to move quickly for him as a replacement.

Eaglestaff averaged 18.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game in the concluded season, while he shot 41.6% from the field, making him one of the nation’s leading scorers. The highlight of his season was when he scored 51 points against South Dakota State in the Summit League Championship and a 40-point showing against Alabama.

Wilkerson averaged 20.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game in the same season, with a 47.7% shooting accuracy from the field.

South Carolina’s transfer list shrinks after Treysen Eaglestaff changes mind

The Gamecocks failed to go past the first round of the SEC Tournament in the concluded season. They had a 12-20 overall record and finished in 16th place in the regular season.

Head coach Lamont Paris has decided to solve the team’s issues via the transfer portal, showing proactiveness in sealing five commits.

However, with Eaglestaff’s withdrawal, the Gamecocks are now left with four commitments.

These players are Christ Essandoko, Meechie Johnson, Kobe Knox, and Elijah Strong.

