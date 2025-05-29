Hours after Nate Bittle's return, Oregon reportedly named as potential suitor for USC transfer Desmond Claude 

USC guard Desmond Claude had a stellar season for the Trojans after joining from the Xavier Musketeers. Claude entered the transfer portal in April and was ranked No. 24 in the portal class according to On3, with several schools jostling for his commitment.

Ad

Claude has been linked with the Gonzaga Bulldogs, SMU Mustangs, Ole Miss Rebels, Kentucky Wildcats and the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Wednesday, he was linked with the Oregon Ducks after star forward Nate Bittle withdrew from the 2025 NBA Draft to return to Eugene for an extra college basketball season.

Field of 68 analyst Jeff Goodman linked Desmond Claude with the Ducks and Tennessee Volunteers in a post on X.

"Tennessee and Oregon both reached out to USC transfer Desmond Claude today, source told @thefieldof68 Claude also looking at Alabama and Gonzaga. SMU has also been in the mix," Goodman tweeted.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

In an article on ESPN in May, analyst Jeff Borzello revealed what Desmond Claude was looking for at his next destination.

“USC transfer Desmond Claude is hearing from Gonzaga, Virginia and Kentucky , sources told ESPN, with Duke reaching out over the weekend,” Borzello wrote. “In his next school, sources said, Claude is looking for a proven backcourt mate to share playmaking & a team built for a deep run.”

Ad

Desmond Claude linked with national champs

Coach Todd Golden's reigning national champions Florida Gators lost a lot of talent after their historic season. The Gators lost leading scorer Walter Clayton Jr., Will Richard and Alijah Martin to graduation and Denzel Aberdeen to the Kentucky Wildcats via the transfer portal.

During a segment of the College Basketball Show, analyst Travis Branham linked Claude with the reigning national champions.

Ad

"Claude is taking a visit to Florida this week, beginning on Thursday," Branham said. "Florida is frankly the team to beat. When Denzel Aberdeen hit the portal, things really opened up for Florida. Todd Golden is in big need of an impact guard, and Desmond Calude absolutely fits that bill. There sounds to be some heavy mutual interest in this pairing.

Ad

"Heading into the weekend, Florida is absolutely a team to watch. There have also been discussions of teams like Ole Miss, North Carolina, Kansas, BYU and some others who have expressed some interest in him. However, they're all taking a back seat to the Gators. I would say the chances of him ending back up with USC is basically 0% at this point."

Claude averaged 15.8 points on 48.2% shooting from the floor and 30.7% shooting from beyond the arc, 3.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the USC Trojans last season, accounting for the widespread interest from schools for his services.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here