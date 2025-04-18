Hours after PJ Haggerty's transfer, Penny Hardaway's Memphis squad lands McNeese standout

Coach Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers are having a strong offseason. After a disappointing season where they lost in the first round of the March Madness tournament, the Tigers have been active in the transfer portal. However, not all the transfer portal activity has been good for Hardaway's squad.

Ad

On Thursday, ESPN reported that Memphis star guard PJ Haggerty was entering the transfer portal. He was the ACC Player of the Year last season and a second-team All-American. However, less than 24 hours later, the Grizzlies got good news from the transfer portal. Insider Jon Rothstein reported on Friday afternoon that McNeese transfer Sincere Parker had committed to Memphis.

"McNeese transfer Sincere Parker has committed to Memphis, per his IG page. Averaged 12.2 PPG," Rothstein tweeted.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Tigers will hope that Sincere Parker's addition makes up for Haggerty's loss. However, it does not appear likely that he will be able to make up for the scoring loss on his own.

Haggerty had a great season in his first and only year with the Tigers, averaging 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. Conversely, in his first year at McNeese after transferring from Saint Louis, Parker only averaged 12.2 ppg and 2.5 rpg. He was an effective player, but not nearly as dynamic as Haggerty.

Ad

Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers are looking for a new look after their disappointing exit in March Madness

The Memphis Tigers entered March Madness hoping to make a deep tournament run. They were the No. 5 seed on the West side of the bracket and, as a result, earned a favorable matchup against No. 12 Colorado State. Despite a matchup that should have been manageable for the Tigers, they lost 78–70 in the first round. It was one of the biggest first-round upsets of the tournament.

Ad

Following the team's disappointing exit, head coach Penny Hardaway will look to give his team a different look next season. So, while the team is losing PJ Haggerty, it will allow them to switch things up for next season.

However, Haggerty is not the only player leaving the Tigers this offseason. On Friday, it was also reported that All-AAC First Team center Dain Dainja is entering the transfer portal. As a result, the Tigers will need to be stronger as a collective to make up for losing two of their biggest stars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here