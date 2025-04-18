Hours after PJ Haggerty's transfer, Penny Hardaway's Memphis squad lands McNeese standout

Coach Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers are having a strong offseason. After a disappointing season where they lost in the first round of the March Madness tournament, the Tigers have been active in the transfer portal. However, not all the transfer portal activity has been good for Hardaway's squad.
On Thursday, ESPN reported that Memphis star guard PJ Haggerty was entering the transfer portal. He was the ACC Player of the Year last season and a second-team All-American. However, less than 24 hours later, the Grizzlies got good news from the transfer portal. Insider Jon Rothstein reported on Friday afternoon that McNeese transfer Sincere Parker had committed to Memphis.
"McNeese transfer Sincere Parker has committed to Memphis, per his IG page. Averaged 12.2 PPG," Rothstein tweeted.
The Tigers will hope that Sincere Parker's addition makes up for Haggerty's loss. However, it does not appear likely that he will be able to make up for the scoring loss on his own.
Haggerty had a great season in his first and only year with the Tigers, averaging 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. Conversely, in his first year at McNeese after transferring from Saint Louis, Parker only averaged 12.2 ppg and 2.5 rpg. He was an effective player, but not nearly as dynamic as Haggerty.
Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers are looking for a new look after their disappointing exit in March Madness
The Memphis Tigers entered March Madness hoping to make a deep tournament run. They were the No. 5 seed on the West side of the bracket and, as a result, earned a favorable matchup against No. 12 Colorado State. Despite a matchup that should have been manageable for the Tigers, they lost 78–70 in the first round. It was one of the biggest first-round upsets of the tournament.
Following the team's disappointing exit, head coach Penny Hardaway will look to give his team a different look next season. So, while the team is losing PJ Haggerty, it will allow them to switch things up for next season.
However, Haggerty is not the only player leaving the Tigers this offseason. On Friday, it was also reported that All-AAC First Team center Dain Dainja is entering the transfer portal. As a result, the Tigers will need to be stronger as a collective to make up for losing two of their biggest stars.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here