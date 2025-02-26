Hours after shutting down Jai Lucas rumors, Jon Scheyer discusses hypothetical Miami possibility: "He's everything you can want"

On Monday morning, Duke coach Jon Scheyer appeared to shut down any talk of his assistant coach Jai Lucas leaving the program this season. There have been rumors circulating that Lucas could take up the head coaching job at Miami and incidentally, the No. 2 Blue Devils crushed the Hurricanes 97-60 at BankUnited Center on Tuesday night.

After the win over Miami, Scheyer heaped praise on Lucas in his press conference.

"Well, look, Jai is a special coach," Scheyer said when asked what Hurricanes fans should expect if they hire Lucas as their next head coach. "We've been through a lot together for three years. He is everything you can want.

"His attention to detail, he's great with relationships, he's great on the floor. And so, he's a great coach. That's the bottom line. One of my closest friends in the world. We've been through a lot together. Our friendship will always be there no matter what because he's a great coach and an even better person."

Bill Courtney is currently serving as the interim coach at Miami. However, there are suggestions that the Hurricanes are looking for a new coach to lead the program next season.

Lucas served as an assistant coach at Texas (from 2016 to 2020) and Kentucky (from 2020 to 2022) before joining Duke as its assistant coach in May 2022. He was promoted to associate head coach in 2023 and still holds that position with the Blue Devils.

Although there have been no reported agreements between Lucas and Miami, the Hurricanes are rumored to strike a deal to hire him as their next coach.

Jon Scheyer's Duke dealt injury blow with Tyrese Proctor in win vs. Miami

NCAA Basketball: Duke HC Jon Scheyer - Source: Imagn

Duke coach Jon Scheyer provided an injury update on guard Tyrese Proctor on Tuesday night. Proctor suffered an injury to his left knee in the first half of the matchup against Miami and did not return.

"We have to get him back, get X rays, MRI. He got hit in the leg; that's the extent of what I know," Scheyer said after the game.

Proctor has been a key member of Duke's success this season, averaging 12.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. The Blue Devils will hope that his injury is not too serious and that Proctor can return in time for the NCAA Tournament.

