Houston AD Eddie Nuñez reiterates $20.5M revenue sharing stance ahead of new season: "We'll be fully supporting our student athletes"

University of Houston AD Eddie Nuñez reiterated the school's vision of going all in with a $20.5 million budget for the revenue-sharing era in a press conference on Thursday.
"We will be fully supporting our student athletes at the full amount of the $20.5 (million)," Nuñez said. ... "We're all in. We're going to do this the right way. There is a commitment by our president-chancellor, by our board, to make sure that we're capable."
Nuñez's comments come shortly after a revised settlement proposal was filed on the House vs. NCAA case, potentially opening the door to start the revenue-sharing era in college athletics.
The former New Mexico AD said there is a plan for the athletic program that he presented to the board, and even used the basketball team's run to the NCAA Final as an example of what can be done.
"It wasn't just getting them to say yes," Nuñez added. "It was really presenting to them, showing them how and then them understanding the commitment. If you invest in the right areas, and basketball is a great example, great things can happen."
While it's unclear how the revenue would be split between sports, Houston's basketball squad was so close to winning the title that it would be hard to consider Kelvin Sampson's team not earning a good portion of the budget.
Led by Emanuel Sharp and Joseph Tugler, Houston already looks like one of the favorites for the upcoming college basketball season. The Cougars will also get freshmen Kingston Flemings, Isiah Harwell and Chris Cenac Jr., all of whom are expected to contribute in their first year with the program.
Houston Cougars among those waiting for NCAA settlement revision
After California Judge Claudia Wilken ordered the NCAA and Power Conferences, and the plaintiffs to renegotiate roster limits for the settlement to go through, there are still some questions on the House vs NCAA settlement.
A filing was made Wednesday night to propose that schools would be allowed to grandfather in an undisclosed number of players if they meet certain criteria. The first group of players would be the ones who are on a school's roster. Another group would be the student-athletes who were cut this year.
Finally, high school recruits who enrolled at a school before the position they were brought in for was eliminated.
Grandfathered-in athletes are those who will not count against roster limits at any school in which they play, so even if they transfer, they will not count against the new school's limit.
Roster limits could leave a large number of players hanging out to dry. Pushback on roster limits is still expected from athletes and lawyers who seek to avoid them. It's uncertain if Judge Wilken would accept the new proposal, but those who oppose it will be granted a chance to file responses.
