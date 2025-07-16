  • home icon
Houston freshman Isiah Harwell shares solidarity with 4-word message for Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt's loss

By Inioluwa
Published Jul 16, 2025 00:33 GMT
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 18 Spalding Hoophall Classic - LaLumiere vs Wasatch Academy - Source: Getty
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 18 Spalding Hoophall Classic - LaLumiere vs Wasatch Academy - Source: Getty

Houston freshman Isiah Harwell showed his support for the loss suffered by Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and his family. Nine-year-old Janie Hunt, a relative of the Chiefs' owner, tragically died in the flooding that struck Texas this month while she was attending Camp Mystic.

Grieving the loss of Janie, Clark Hunt's daughter, Gracie, shared a heartfelt post. Gracie offered a message filled with faith and hope:

"Following Jesus doesn't spare us from pain, but it means we never face it alone."
In response to the post, and in a show of solidarity with Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt, Isiah Harwell reshared the post and added a heartfelt caption.

"God is with us all." Harwell wrote.
Houston freshman Isiah Harwell shares 4-word message in solidarity with loss faced by Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt. (Image via Instagram @Isiah_harwell1)
Houston freshman Isiah Harwell shares 4-word message in solidarity with loss faced by Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt. (Image via Instagram @Isiah_harwell1)

Isiah Harwell, a five-star, 6-foot-6 shooting guard, recently wrapped up his high school basketball career and is now gearing up for the next chapter. He's set to join the Houston Cougars as part of their incoming freshman class, which also includes Chris Cenac Jr., Kigston Flemmings, and Bryce Jackson.

"Coach Sampson is a cool dude.": Houston freshman Isiah Harwell on his decision to choose Houston

As a top-20 prospect, Isiah Harwell was one of the most sought-after players in high school basketball at the time of his recruitment. He had over 30 college offers, but eventually chose Houston from a final list that included Gonzaga, Texas, and California.

In an interview with ESPN, Harwell opened up about his decision to commit to the Houston Cougars, crediting Houston coach Kelvin Sampson as a major influence in that choice.

"Coach Sampson is a cool dude," Harwell said. "He knows what it takes for players to reach the next level. We talked about that. I need to shoot 38-40% from 3, average six or seven rebounds, and play defense on the opponent's best perimeter player. He said if you don't play defens,e you won't play at Houston."

Harwell is one of two five-star prospects set to join the Houston Cougars' freshman class next season, the other being 6-foot-10 Center Chris Cenac.

Inioluwa

Inioluwa

Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.

A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.

When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager.

