"Houston is one of the best teams in the country": Fans fired up as Cougars take down Kansas Jayhawks

The No. 3 Houston Cougars clinched the Big 12 regular-season title on Monday after beating the Kansas Jayhawks 65-59 at Fertitta Center. After the game, fans on social media hyped up Kelvin Sampson's Houston as one of the best and toughest college basketball programs across the country.

"Houston is one of the best teams in the country," one tweeted.

"Houston is going to be a tough team to beat in the tournament," another added.

"Houston is so tough. Helluva good team to watch," a third commented.

A few also praised Houston's resilient defense while aiming digs at Kansas.

"Kansas just competed with the best defense on the road and nearly won, shooting 26 less shots. Say what you want about Kansas, but I would not want to see this team come March," a fan wrote.

"Houston’s defense is unreal," another commented.

"Whose House? Coogs House. Kansas should’ve just forfeited," a user added.

Houston's L.J. Cryer scored a game-high 22 points while adding three rebounds against Kansas. His teammate, Emmanual Sharp, contributed 12 points and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Hunter Dickenson scored the most points for the Jayhawks with 17 points, 12 rebounds and three assists. His teammate KJ Adams Jr. added 15 points, four rebounds and an assist.

This was also the second season in a row when Houston won the regular season title. Monday's victory was the Cougars' ninth straight win.

Kelvin Sampson's Houston Cougars will aim to close out regular season with a win vs. Baylor

Kelvin Sampson's Houston Cougars (26-4, 18-1 Big 12) have already won the conference title, but they will want to continue their good run when they travel to face Baylor (17-12, 9-9) in their regular-season finale on Saturday.

The Cougars are on a nine-game win streak and appear to be serious challengers for the national title this season. Sampson, who has been Houston's coach since 2014, is yet to win a national championship in his career, and he could end his drought this season.

