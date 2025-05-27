Houston’s Emanuel Sharp reacts as Milos Uzan withdraws from NBA draft for Kelvin Sampson’s team

Milos Uzan decided on his basketball future, and Emanuel Sharp is hype about it. Uzan is withdrawing from the NBA draft to return to Kelvin Sampson's Houston for his senior season, Tipton Edits said on Instagram Tuesday.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Uzan's Houston teammate, Sharp, shared his reaction.

"😃," Sharp added to his Instagram story.

Emanuel Sharp reacts to Milos Uzan’s basketball decision

Uzan has completed his debut season with the Cougars after spending two years at Oklahoma. This season, the 6-foot-4 guard started all 40 games for Houston, leading the team in assists with 4.3 per game. He averaged 11.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per game, shooting 45.3%, including 42.8% from beyond the arc.

Ad

The point guard put his skill set to the test throughout the NBA draft process. This is the second offseason in a row that Uzan has entered the draft, having also done so following his sophomore season at Oklahoma.

Players have until Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. EST to withdraw from the draft, meaning Uzan remained in the process nearly as long as possible. He will now aim to take what he has learned into his senior season at Houston.

Ad

NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Championship-Houston vs Florida - Source: Imagn

Milos Uzan's Houston squad's 2024-25 season

Houston received a third consecutive No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament this season, but for the first time, the team had Milos Uzan to aid in its postseason run.

Ad

The Cougars entered the 2024-25 season ranked No. 4 in the AP Poll but went 7-3 in their first 10 matchups to fall to No. 15 by Week 8. From there, the team turned things around. Houston won 13 straight matchups from December 7 to January 29 to move up to No. 6. An overtime loss to No. 22 Texas Tech on February 1 would serve as Houston's final loss of the regular season.

NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Championship-Houston vs Florida - Source: Imagn

Uzan led the Cougars to their first Big 12 Tournament title with a team-best 25 points in the 72-64 win over Arizona.

Ad

Houston received a top seed for March Madness after the tournament championship win and breezed by SIUE and Gonzaga in the first two rounds. The Cougars narrowly defeated Purdue thanks to a team-best 22-point performance by Uzan before pulling off another dominant win over No. 2 seed Tennessee.

Uzan's squad knocked out No. 1 Duke in the Final Four but ultimately fell to Florida in the national championship game. Uzan will return for his senior season and look to lead Houston to a national title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here