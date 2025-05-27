Houston’s Emanuel Sharp reacts as Milos Uzan withdraws from NBA draft for Kelvin Sampson’s team

Milos Uzan decided on his basketball future, and Emanuel Sharp is hype about it. Uzan is withdrawing from the NBA draft to return to Kelvin Sampson's Houston for his senior season, Tipton Edits said on Instagram Tuesday.
Uzan's Houston teammate, Sharp, shared his reaction.
"😃," Sharp added to his Instagram story.
Uzan has completed his debut season with the Cougars after spending two years at Oklahoma. This season, the 6-foot-4 guard started all 40 games for Houston, leading the team in assists with 4.3 per game. He averaged 11.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per game, shooting 45.3%, including 42.8% from beyond the arc.
The point guard put his skill set to the test throughout the NBA draft process. This is the second offseason in a row that Uzan has entered the draft, having also done so following his sophomore season at Oklahoma.
Players have until Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. EST to withdraw from the draft, meaning Uzan remained in the process nearly as long as possible. He will now aim to take what he has learned into his senior season at Houston.
Milos Uzan's Houston squad's 2024-25 season
Houston received a third consecutive No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament this season, but for the first time, the team had Milos Uzan to aid in its postseason run.
The Cougars entered the 2024-25 season ranked No. 4 in the AP Poll but went 7-3 in their first 10 matchups to fall to No. 15 by Week 8. From there, the team turned things around. Houston won 13 straight matchups from December 7 to January 29 to move up to No. 6. An overtime loss to No. 22 Texas Tech on February 1 would serve as Houston's final loss of the regular season.
Uzan led the Cougars to their first Big 12 Tournament title with a team-best 25 points in the 72-64 win over Arizona.
Houston received a top seed for March Madness after the tournament championship win and breezed by SIUE and Gonzaga in the first two rounds. The Cougars narrowly defeated Purdue thanks to a team-best 22-point performance by Uzan before pulling off another dominant win over No. 2 seed Tennessee.
Uzan's squad knocked out No. 1 Duke in the Final Four but ultimately fell to Florida in the national championship game. Uzan will return for his senior season and look to lead Houston to a national title.
