Houston's Isiah Harwell drops 1-word reaction as former South Carolina superstar earns NBA Draft green room invite

Isiah Harwell, the No. 13 recruit in the Class of 2025 and a Houston Cougars signee, was happy for his former Wasatch Academy teammate Collin Murray-Boyles after he received an NBA Draft green room invitation.

The former South Carolina Gamecocks player will be allowed to invite six people to sit at his table during Adam Silver's announcement of players. The news, shared by Swish Cultures on Instagram on Thursday, was reposted by Harwell on his Instagram story.

"Yes," Harwell captioned his story and tagged Murray-Boyles."

Houston's Isiah Harwell drops 1-word reaction as South Carolina superstar earns NBA Draft green room invite (Image via Instagram @isiah_harwell)

Murray-Boyles will be accompanied by 23 other players in the NBA Draft green room. These include the projected No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey and VJ Edgecombe.

Murray-Boyles played two seasons at South Carolina before declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-7 forward started all 32 games last season and averaged 16.8 points on 58.6% shooting, including 26.5% from behind the line and converted 70.7% of his shots from the charity stripe.

He also grabbed 8.3 rebounds, dished out 2.4 assists, blocked the ball 1.3 times and recorded 1.5 steals in 30.6 minutes per contest.

According to ESPN's Mock NBA Draft, the South Carolina forward could be heading to the Houston Rockets as the 10th overall pick or to the Chicago Bulls as the 12th overall pick on Jun 25.

On3's James Fletcher III commended his versatility in his scouting report.

“Collin Murray-Boyles has drawn some big comparisons throughout the draft process, and is among the most interesting players to project and predict his value,” James Fletcher III said. “He immediately enters the league as a versatile and disruptive defender capable of guarding many positions at a high level.”

A look at Kelvin Sampson's recruits heading into the next season ft. Isiah Harwell

Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson was one game away from winning the NCAA Tournament last season. However, he has done a stellar job in signing top recruits from the Class of 2025.

Isiah Harwell, who ranks fourth in the shooting guard position and second in Utah has been a great addition.

Apart from Harwell, the Cougars have signed a five-star power forward, Chris Cenac Jr., from Link Academy, a four-star point guard, Kingston Flemming, from William J. Brennan High School, and a three-star shooting guard, Bryce Jackson, from Shadow Creek.

