Houston’s Kateri Poole adores ex-LSU teammate Angel Reese’s glamorous Met Gala 2025 look

Houston women's basketball star Kateri Poole gushed about WNBA star Angel Reese's outfit at the 2025 Met Gala. Reese was one of the guests at the event, which took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday.

Reese, who served as a member of the host committee at this year's event, arrived in a long, cutout black dress with a white collar. Her hair was styled into a sleek bob and she wore dangling diamond earrings.

The former LSU star posted a series of photos of herself rocking the outfit, the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme, on Instagram.

"I was already fine, I just needed to be tailored," the Chicago Sky star wrote on Wednesday.

Reese's outfit was a hit among fans, including her former LSU teammate Poole, who shared her reaction to the comment section.

"🔥🔥," Kateri wrote.

Kateri Poole reacts to Angel Reese's 2025 Met Gala outfit on IG. Image via @angelreese5

Reese's and Poole's friendship went as far back as their high school days before they committed to LSU to play basketball. Poole was also instrumental in recruiting Reese to the program. However, the former Lady Tigers guard left the program during the 2023-24 season. Before her departure, Poole was a vital member of the 2023 National Championship team, starting six of her 35 games.

While Reese moved on to the WNBA, Poole entered the transfer portal and gave her commitment to the Houston Cougars for her senior year. However, she missed the entire 2024-25 season after suffering a left knee injury during a weekend scrimmage.

Chicago Sky HC defends Angel Reese amid criticism for attending the 2025 Met Gala

Angel Reese was a member of the host committee of the 2025 Met Gala, which was held on Monday. She also had an important engagement with her team, WNBA's Chicago Sky, who had a preseason game on Tuesday. The former LSU star's appearance at the event was met with criticism from fans who questioned her priorities ahead of the preseason game against the Minnesota Lynx.

However, Sky's head coach, Tyler Marsh, came to Reese's defense, stating that the team supports her decision to attend the Met Gala.

“She’s handled it great. She puts in a ton of work in the offseason and during the season. She communicated with her teammates that she’ll be there. We, as an organization, are in support of everyone on and off the court,” Marsh said.

Reese went on to tally nine points and eight rebounds as Chicago beat Minnesota 74-69 at Wintrust Arena.

