Houston’s Kateri Poole drops 4-word reaction as $1.5 million worth Angel Reese celebrates Reebok signature shoes and NBA2K 26 cover success

Houston guard Kateri Poole was excited for her former LSU teammate, Angel Reese, who celebrated two major wins after getting a signature Reebok shoe and a spot on the cover of NBA 2K26.

On Thursday, Reese shared a carousel of photos on Instagram showing off her new Reebok deal and other cool fits, and her caption read:

“Wins on Wins in 24hrs. Signature shoe dropped on the cover of NBA2K26. DUBS IN THE CHAT. @reebok @nba2k.”

Poole, who played alongside Reese at LSU when they won the national title in 2023, reacted with love-eye emojis in the comments.

She also replied:

“U been killing everything.”

Poole’s college career has slowed down due to injury setbacks in the 2024-25 season, but she is still active with the Houston Cougars. Meanwhile, Reese has continued to rise fast, making a name for herself both in the WNBA and beyond.

Reese's latest achievement is big. She is the first WNBA player in nearly 30 years and only the second after Hall of Famer Rebecca Lobo in 1997 to receive a signature sneaker from Reebok. The Chicago Sky forward is now one of 11 athletes in Reebok’s history to receive a signature basketball sneaker.

Her shoe is called the Angel Reese 1, and it was revealed in the bold “Diamond Dust” colourway. She now joins Sabrina Ionescu (Nike), Breanna Stewart (Puma), Jacy Sheldon (HOLO Footwear) and A’ja Wilson (Nike) as one of the few active WNBA players with their signature shoes.

On Wednesday, Reese, who is worth $1.5 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), was named the cover athlete for the WNBA edition of NBA 2K26, wearing her Reebok kicks in the animated version.

Angel Reese shares her feelings after releasing signature shoes

On Wednesday, Angel Reese posted a teaser of her signature shoe on X, along with a message of hope for young people.

“Just a kid from Baltimore, turning dreams into reality and hoping I can inspire young women and men everywhere to do the same,” Reese wrote. “The most brilliant diamonds take pressure, polish, and time. Reebok is back — and the diamonds are shining brighter than ever.”

Reese is set to appear in the WNBA All-Star game for the second time, and she is expected to put on her signature shoe.

