Isiah Harwell, the Houston Cougars signee, shared a lighthearted moment after the former South Carolina Gamecocks forward Collin Murray-Boyles was selected as the No. 9 pick by the Toronto Raptors in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Ad

In a video posted by Overtime, Murray-Boyles was seen shaking his head after he was selected by the Raptors. Harwell reshared the video on IG story with a six-word reaction.

"Aye bruh what's wrong with Toronto," Murray-Boyles captioned the story and tagged Murray-Boyles.

Houston signee Isiah Harwell playfully calls out Collin Murray-Boyles over awkward NBA draft moment (Image via Instagram @isiah_harwell1)

Here's the video shared by Overtime.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Furthermore, it wasn't just Harwell who poked fun at the forward, South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley also playfully called out Murray-Boyles and Choloe Kitts on X (formerly called Twitter).

"Congrats @GamecockMBB Collin Murray-Boyles And @GamecockWBB Chloe Kitts 🥰🥰🥰. Now sneaking out of town means you’ll be sneaking out of the country," Staley posted with a series of emojis.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, the 6-foot-7 forward later cleared up the confusion.

“I don’t even know, this is crazy. Being with this organization means so much, they’re a winning organization,” Murray-Boyles said. “I just want to make everybody better around me.”

He also said that the reaction was because of disbelief and emotions.

"Just disbelief. Toronto is the first team that I worked out for. What I said was not a bad thing. Just very thankful. That was a surreal moment. This organization has a good history" - Collin Murray-Boyles clarified

Ad

In two seasons at South Carolina, Murray-Boyles averaged 13.8 points on 59.0% shooting, including 23.1% from beyond the arc and 69.5% from the charity stripe. He also grabbed 7.1 rebounds, dished out 2.1 assists, stole the ball 1.3 times and recorded 1.2 blocks in 27.0 minutes per game.

Murray-Boyles was also included in the 2024 SEC All-Freshman Team and the 2025 Second-team All-SEC.

Isiah Harwell's Houston gearing up for a big season

The Cougars finished first in the Big 12 with a 35-5 record last season. They also reached the finals of the NCAA Tournament before losing to Florida, but coach Kelvin Sampson made some strong additions to the roster.

Houston signed two five-star recruits, power forward Chris Cenac Jr. from Link Academy and shooting guard Isiah Harwell from Wasatch Academy. The Cougars also signed a four-star point guard from William J. Brennan High School, Kingston Flemings and a three-star shooting guard from Shadow Creek, Bryce Jackson.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here