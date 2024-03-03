Houston vs Oklahoma injury report and predictions, March 2: Latest on Joseph Tugler, John Hugley IV and more

Houston will be up against Oklahoma on Saturday as the regular season draws closer to an end. The game will tipoff at 8 p.m. ET and be shown live on ESPN2.

The Cougars (25-3, 12-3 Big 12) are the ranked No. 1 in the nation and are on their way to winning the Big 12 regular season in just their first season in the conference.

On the other hand, the Sooners (19-9, 7-8) are playing their final season in the Big 12 and haven't been too impressive this season. They will be looking to strengthen their bid for the NCAA Tournament when they face a stern test against Houston on Saturday.

Let's examine the injury reports of both teams.

Houston injury report

Joseph Tugler

Joseph Tugler has been dealing with a right ankle injury he suffered in the 10 minutes he played against Cincinnati on Tuesday. This has limited his participation in practice.

In a video press conference call with reporters ahead of the game, Houston coach Kelvin Sampson expressed uncertainty about Tugler's status for the Oklahoma game. If his situation does not improve, it could potentially result in an increased role for Cedric Lath.

Ramon Walker Jr.

Ramon Walker suffered a knee injury in practice ahead of the game against Baylor last week. Coach Kelvin Sampson made this known following the 82-76 overtime win over the Bears.

The guard has undergone surgery this week and will stay out of action for the rest of the season. Walker is averaging 2.0 points and 3.0 rebounds for the Cougars in 24 games off the bench this season before getting injured.

Terrance Arceneaux

Terrance Arceneaux suffered an Achilles injury in the game against Texas A&M on Dec. 16, which has kept him out of action and will rule him out for the rest of the season. The guard averaged 5.5 points, 0.7 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game before getting injured.

Oklahoma injury report

John Hugley IV

John Hugley suffered a knee injury in the Bedlam Series on Feb. 10, requiring surgery. After undergoing surgery, Hugley is expected to miss some playing time. The news was conveyed by Sooners coach Porter Moser during his weekly coaches show on KREF:

"John went ahead and got the surgery on his meniscus. (He's) definitely out. ... We're keeping the door open that he'll return."

As of now, there is no specific timetable for Hugley's return as he continues to recover from his knee injury. The Sooners are hopeful to have him back in action later in the season.