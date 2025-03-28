Houston vs Purdue predictions, odds & picks for March 28 | NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 2025

A cross-conference matchup between two well-established programs is set for this year's Sweet 16. The top seed of the Midwest region in the Houston Cougars has a date with the fourth-seeded Purdue Boilermakers, who were finalists in last year's edition of the NCAA Tournament.

The Kelvin Sampson-coached Cougars squeezed past the Gonzaga Bulldogs in their second-round March Madness match by a mere five points, 81-76. On the contrary, the Matt Painter-coached Boilermakers handily dealt McNeese their ticket out of the tourney with a 76-62 win.

With both teams heading into the unfamiliar territory of facing rare opposition, this poses a fair challenge for the two aspiring programs. Let's take a look at the factors that may tell who comes out on top in this Sweet 16 game.

Houston vs Purdue prediction

The Boilermakers made it all the way to last year's national championship game, where they were trounced by the eventual back-to-back champions in the UConn Huskies. In their quest to return to the winner-take-all fixture, the Houston Cougars stand in their way, who are aiming for their first national title game since 1984.

The Cougars, coached by their legendary tactician in Sampson, have blitzed through most of the competition they faced this campaign, evident by their top seeding. Spearheaded by senior guard LJ Cryer and steady standout Emanuel Sharp, Houston has amassed a spitfire offense that is built on their 39.8% three-point percentage as a whole.

On the other hand, Purdue is bolstered by the facilitating prowess of junior Braden Smith, who averaged the second-most assists this season nationally with 8.5, and third-year forward Tyler Kaufman-Renn, who leads the team in points and rebounds.

If Purdue's dynamic duo gets on a roll on Friday, then it's more likely that they eliminate their opponent, and move to the Elite Eight. Otherwise, the Cougars should pick apart the Boilermakers' defense to uncork the victory. But, given the experience the likes of Smith have, it's more likely that he and the rest of the Boilermakers come out on top.

Houston vs Purdue odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Purdue +8.0 (-105) Over 131.5 (-110) +325 Houston -8.0 (-115) Under 131.5 (-110) -425

Houston vs Purdue picks

Pick #1: Boilermakers +8.0

Pick #2: Cougars -8.0

Pick #3: Over 131.5

Houston vs Purdue head-to-head

The Purdue Boilermakers and the Houston Cougars don't match up often, as they only have a 2-1 head-to-head record with the former in favor, given that they're cross-conference programs.

Where to watch Houston vs Purdue

The Houston Cougars (32-4) versus Purdue Boilermakers (24-11) matchup on Friday, March 28, will be played in the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis at a scheduled tipoff of 10:09 p.m. EDT and will be available on truTV or TBS.

Houston vs Purdue injuries

For Purdue, big man Daniel Jacobsen will still be out with the knee injury he suffered back in November. On the Houston side, guard Ramon Walker and center Jacob McFarland will not play due to their hand and leg injuries respectively, that they dealt with at the start of the campaign.

