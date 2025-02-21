"How does anyone do that???": Fans react to Iowa star Lucy Olsen's new TikTok video ahead of UCLA game

Lucy Olsen and the Iowa Hawkeyes lost 86-78 in overtime to the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes on Monday. After a short break to recover, the Hawkeyes are back, preparing for their big game against the No. 3 UCLA Bruins on Sunday.

Ad

Senior guard Olsen offered a peek into her training as she shared a video of her practicing her handles via TikTok. A fan reposted the video on X, writing:

"Lucy’s locked in for UCLA 😤😤."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Other fans expressed their awe and admiration for Lucy Olsen's skills in the comments, as one user wrote:

"how does anyone do that?????!!!!!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"This is cool wow," another commented.

"watched this with my jaw on the floor basketball players are crazy how do they do that," a fan wrote.

Some fans in the comments praised Olsen and hyped her up.

"Oh Lucy got HANDLES," one fan commented.

"LFG!!! Take it to Hollywood !!!," another wrote.

"Lucy Olsen needs to be locked in. She needs a 30 piece for Iowa to pull the upset against UCLA. I know she has it in her though," a fan wrote.

Ad

Lucy Olsen and the Iowa Hawkeyes look to close out the season on a high

After the game against the Bruins, the Iowa Hawkeyes have just two more matchups before wrapping up the regular season. First, the Hawkeyes will travel to Michigan to take on the Wolverines on Feb. 26 before returning to the Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the final game against the Wisconsin Badgers on March 2.

Ad

Before the loss to the Buckeyes, Lucy Olsen-led Iowa was on an incredible six-game winning streak. When talking to the press after the loss, Olsen said:

“Even though we didn’t win, we’ve got to know we can play with all these tough teams. We’ve got to learn from it, but we can’t hang our heads. We’ve had a really good run. We lost one. We feel the losing again, and hopefully, we can end the season with no more of those.”

After the Big Ten Tournament, the Hawkeyes will look toward March Madness. According to the latest bracketology from ESPN's Charlie Creme, Iowa is a No. 9 seed, a drop from the No. 1 spot it occupied last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here