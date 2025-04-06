How did Azzi Fudd’s dad train her using saran wrap? Know more about peculiar story from UConn star’s childhood

Azzi Fudd has been a huge part of UConn's success this season. An interesting tactic that her father employed during her childhood is partially to thank for her skills.

Fudd is right-handed but has become known throughout her college career for her ability to dribble successfully with either hand. This is something she picked up as a child. Her father, Tim Fudd, was a basketball player himself, having played at American University and overseas. He once saw his young daughter dribbling with her right hand and had an idea of how to make her dribble with her left.

Tim used Saran wrap to wrap Fudd's right arm to her body, restricting the movement of her dominant hand. His daughter took on the challenge, learning to dribble with her left hand as her right one remained Saran-wrapped.

While at the time, the Saran wrap trick was just a plan to help develop Fudd's game, her ability to dribble with either hand has now become a part of who she is as a player. Her two-hand dribbling adds to what makes the Huskies star such a versatile player.

Azzi Fudd's senior season at UConn

Azzi Fudd's college career has been plagued by injuries, including an ACL tear that sidelined her from all but two games as a junior. The guard has stayed mostly healthy this season, allowing her skill set to be on full display for UConn.

As a senior, Fudd is shooting career-bests from both the field and beyond the arc. The guard makes 47.2% of her shots from the field and shoots 44.6% from 3-point range. She averages 13.3 points per game and also averages 1.3 steals.

Fudd has been a difference-maker for UConn in the NCAA Tournament. Coming into Sunday's national title game, she was putting up 16.2 ppg and 2.8 apg while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Her 3.0 spg have been clutch.

The talented guard has announced that she will be returning to UConn next season for her final year of eligibility. She will look to further highlight the versatility that her father helped her establish.

