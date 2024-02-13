How to buy 2024 March Madness Final Four tickets: Where to buy, prices, and more details for NCAA Tournament college basketball

March Madness is just over a month away as the 2023-24 college basketball season reaches its final stages.

The NCAA Tournament is always exciting to watch on TV for fans, but also attending the games is something many do every year, regardless of who is playing.

The Final Four and the championship games are massive spectacles, but how do fans get tickets for the events?

How to buy March Madness Final Four tickets 2024

Fans can buy March Madness Final Four tickets on Ticketmaster or resale websites like StubHub or Gametime.

The Final Four for the men's March Madness tournament is set to take place at State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday, April 6.

Fans can also buy a full session ticket to package both Final Four games into one ticket, allowing them to go to both games.

What are the cheapest March Madness Final Four tickets?

Currently, the cheapest ticket for the Final Four on Ticketmaster is $276. A full-day session costs $552.

On StubHub, a ticket resale website, the cheapest ticket is $263.88, while Gametime has tickets for $479 for the full-day session.

Can you resell March Madness tickets?

Yes, you can resell March Madness tickets whether you use Ticketmaster's resale option, or fans can use websites like StubHub, SeatGeek, GameTime or TickPick, among others.

March Madness 2024 schedule

Men's 2024 March Madness

The men's 2024 March Madness kicks off with the first four on March 19 and 20.

The full March Madness schedule is as follows:

Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 17

First Four: March 19-20

First round: March 21-22

Second round: March 23–24

Sweet 16: March 28-29

Elite Eight: March 30-31

Final Four: Saturday, April 6 (State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ)

NCAA championship game: Monday, April 8 (State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ)

Men's Current Rankings

With still over a month to play, the AP top 25 for the men's rankings are as follows:

UConn (22-2) Purdue (22-2) Houston (21-3) Marquette (18-5) Arizona (19-5) Kansas (19-5) North Carolina (19-5) Tennessee (17-6) Duke (18-5) Iowa State (18-5) South Carolina (21-3) Baylor (17-6) Auburn (19-5) Illinois (17-6) Alabama (17-7) Dayton (19-4) Creighton (17-7) Saint Mary's (20-6) BYU (17-6) Wisconsin (16-8) Virginia (19-5) Kentucky (16-7) Indiana State (22-3) Florida Atlantic (19-5) Oklahoma (18-6)