How to buy a Caitlin Clark card? Looking at the most expensive women's basketball card

Caitlin Clark is having yet another strong season as she hopes to lead the No.2-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes to their first national title. The fourth-year guard recently broke the record for the most expensive women's basketball card.

Eric Whiteback, better known as The Collectibles Guru, shared the news via Twitter:

"🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 Caitlin Clark has officially broken the ALL-TIME RECORD for most expensive Women’s basketball card. This record was previously held by Sabrina Ionescu at $11,500. Clark has absolutely CRUSHED the record, with her card bidding at $21,600. The best part? The auction still has 6 days remaining.

"How much do you think this card will sell for??"

Expand Tweet

The card that Clark broke the record with was an autographed 2022 Bowman University No. 50. For those looking to get their hands on an autographed card from the Hawkeyes guard, she is featured in Fanatics' Bowman U Chrome basketball series for the 2023-2024 season, which released on Friday.

While it is not guaranteed that those who purchase a box for $24.99 will receive a Clark card, it remains the best option for those who aren't willing to spend a hefty amount. Each box has seven packs, which contain four cards each, and four pink refractor parallels.

How has Caitlin Clark performed in her collegiate career?

Caitlin Clark broke onto the scene with a strong performance as a true freshman for the Iowa Hawkeyes. She averaged 26.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field, 40.6% from 3-point range and 85.8% from the free-throw line.

The following season, Clark averaged 27.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 8.0 apg, 1.6 spg and 0.6 bpg while shooting 45.2% from the field, 33.2% from 3-point range and 88.1% from the free-throw line.

In 2022-2023, she averaged 27.8 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 8.6 apg, 1.5 spg and 0.5 bpg while shooting 47.3% from the field, 38.9% from 3-point range and 83.9% from the free-throw line.

Clark entered play on Sunday averaging 31.0 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 7.7 apg, 1.7 spg and 0.5 bpg while shooting 48.1% from the field, 40.1% from 3-point range and 83.2% from the free-throw line.

All in all, she has averaged 27.8 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 7.9 apg, 1.5 spg and 0.5 bpg while shooting 46.8% from the field, 38.2% from 3-point range and 85.4% from the free-throw line.

She was named the 2023 AP Player of the Year and Naismith College Player of the Year. She has been named an All-American in each of her three seasons, receiving unanimous first-team honors in each of the past two seasons.