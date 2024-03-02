How to buy Caitlin clark's "You break it, you own it" Nike shirt? All we know about the Iowa star's latest merch

In celebration of setting a new NCAA women's all-time scoring record, Caitlin Clark released a Nike special event shirt with the words "You break it, you own it."

The black shirt has been worn by Clark's teammates for a bit, and it is priced at $34.99. It features the aforementioned words in the front, then Clark's name and jersey number on the back.

Expand Tweet

How to purchase Caitlin Clark's 'You break it, you own it' shirt?

As of this writing, the shirt is available on Fanatics on the Iowa Hawkeyes page. Furthermore, it was disclosed that the "special event item" tag on the shirt implies that orders including it will be shipped individually, without the option for bulk orders (via Yahoo.com).

Here's an official description of the shirt from Nike:

“Nobody on the court is safe when Caitlin Clark starts dropping buckets on their head. The Iowa Hawkeyes living legend has made history, breaking the NCAA women’s basketball scoring record, and now you can show off your support with this Nike Record Breaking T-Shirt."

What is Caitlin Clark's Nike NIL deal worth?

There is no information on the exact value of Caitlin Clark's Nike endorsement deal. What is known is that she's been signed by the sports apparel giant since 2022, inking her deal with a handful of other well-known college hoops athletes (via Footwear News).

These athletes include USC's Juju Watkins, Kentucky's Dajuan Wagner, Stanford's Haley Jones, and LeBron James' son Bronny James--back when Bronny was actually still in high school at Sierra Canyon.

Caitlin Clark's endorsements

Caitlin Clark's current overall NIL value is around $910,000 (via On3). Aside from Nike, she also has a lot of other big brands counting her as an endorser, including Gatorade, carmaker Buick, and audio company Bose. The Iowa star has also featured in a commercial for State Farm opposite Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat:

How many points does Caitlin Clark need to break Pete Maravich's record?

After coming up just short of a legendary 51-point game to beat the all-time NCAA scoring record set by Pistol Pete Maravich, Caitlin Clark has another golden chance to do it in their upcoming game against the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes. She currently has 3,650 points, which is just a tiny 17 points away from Pistol Pete's mark of 3,667.

At this point, it would be unwise to bet against Clark scoring 18 points against OSU to finally beat the legendary record. Considering how she scores 30-40 points a game almost in the blink of an eye, a new all-time NCAA scoring benchmark is coming.