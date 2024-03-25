How to buy UConn Sweet 16 tickets? Location, TV schedule, time and more 

UConn remains in the frame to retain the national title as they continue their strong performance in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. The Huskies blew out Northwestern 75-68 in their second-round matchup to qualify for the Sweet 16, where they will be up against San Diego State. The Aztecs secured a decisive victory over No. 13 seed Yale, prevailing with a final score of 85-57 on Sunday night.

How do I buy UConn's Sweet 16 ticket?

Fans who want to see UConn's Sweet 16 game versus San Diego State in Boston can acquire tickets from StubHub, VividSeats and Ticketmaster. Ticket prices vary by seating tier, ranging from $252 to $1,338.

It is worth noting that weekend passes for the Boston Regional, encompassing both the Sweet 16 games and the subsequent Elite Eight matchup, are still obtainable. These passes are currently accessible for as low as $500.

Where is UConn's Sweet 16 game location and time?

UConn will play its 2024 March Madness Sweet 16 game at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The multipurpose arena is the home ground of the NBA team, the Boston Celtics. The highly anticipated game will take place on Thursday, March 28 at 7:39 p.m. Eastern Time.

How do I watch UConn’s Sweet 16 game?

Fans can catch up with the Sweet 16 game between the Huskies and the Aztecs on TBS and TruTV. Streaming options for fans also include Paramount+, FuboTV, SlingTV, DirecTV and a host of others.

Can UConn go on to retain the national title?

UConn entered the NCAA Tournament with considerable hype following a brilliant run in the regular season and Big East Tournament. They have demonstrated their potential for a repeat championship with commanding victories to kick off their March Madness campaign.

The San Diego State will be up to get revenge for last year's title game defeat. The Huskies are obviously out for a strong test in the Sweet 16. Nonetheless, the team has what it takes to go through it successfully and go on to retain their title.