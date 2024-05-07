“How do you change your voice like that?”: $1.2M NIL-valued Bryce James pranks mom Savannah on her podcast

Bryce James made an appearance on an episode of his mom Savannah James' "Everybody's Crazy" podcast, and the three-star shooting guard from Sierra Canyon had something funny up his sleeve.

The $1.2 million NIL-valued James (per On3) called into the podcast assuming the identity of a "Daryll" from Atlanta, answering Savannah's question on what's his "crazy."

Here's a clip of his prank call on the podcast:

"I'd be playing a video game, and I'd be cussing, screaming, begging at dad, and my mom come in and, like, start yelling at me. So I just wanna know if you think that's crazy," Bryce said as 'Daryll.'

Savannah replied about an instance in their household where she said she had a rule about her sons cussing at home.

"I think it`s crazy because I can hear my sons through the wall as well. [So I have] this rule with my sons: they play basketball, and I gave them that `you could cuss on the court` rule. I guess I gotta translate that to you could cuss when you`re on the game too, because the obscenities that fly out their mouths through my closet wall is crazy."

After that, Bryce finally reveals himself, saying that his cussing wasn't crazy, and Savannah couldn't believe her ears. It took her a few seconds, eventually recognizing her son's voice and asking in surprise: "How do you change your voice like that?" before the entire room bursts out with laughter.

Savannah James' recent forays into the spotlight

While mostly known for being low-key, Savannah James has been quietly putting herself out there. Her podcast, "Everybody's Crazy," is one of her recent efforts hosted with her friend April McDaniel.

In April, before the podcast's launch, James talked about her new ventures in an interview with PEOPLE.

"I think that for me, it's freeing because it allows me to show a side of my personality, James said. "We are both very private and I've been very private and kind of played the background this far in my husband's career. But I am excited to venture off into new things, we're going into new phases of our lives."

"And as nerve-racking and anxiety-ridden as it is to do something new, I'm really excited."

The podcast doesn't seem to focus on sports too much and more on the lives of ordinary folk calling in and asking Savannah James and her co-host whether their specific situation is crazy or not.