How close is Caitlin Clark to the scoring record? Exploring Iowa guard's chances to beat Pete Maravich's record in college hoops

Iowa star Caitlin Clark is on the cusp of history as she closes in on breaking the scoring record. With her career total of 3,462 college basketball points, Caitlin Clark ranks second among women's college basketball scorers all-time and is just 66 points away from becoming the highest scorer. But what about men's scoring leader Pete Maravich?

She recently passed Missouri State star Jackie Stiles (3,393 points) and Ohio State's Kelsey Mitchell (3,402 points).

How close is Caitlin Clark to the women's scoring record?

Kelsey Plum, shown here celebrating a WNBA title, holds the scoring record Caitlin Clark looks to break.

Clark trails Washington standout Kelsey Plum by 65 points, who finished her career at Washington with 3,527 points. Clark already leads Plum in scoring average, with 28.1 points per game to Plum's 25.4. Only 16 players have scored 3,000 career points, with Plum being the only one to breach 3,500.

Given Clark's offensive productivity, that could come against Nebraska on February 11th. Clark is averaging 32.4 points per game, so a pair of typical outings would put her right at the mark in the Nebraska game. It is worth noting that Clark has had 35 or more points in each of her last four games played.

Another possibility would be Clark's third upcoming game, a home game against Michigan. As neither Penn State (Iowa's next opponent) nor Nebraska are ranked foes, Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder might take her foot off the gas pedal and get Clark a few extra minutes of rest, assuring that the record would be broken at home.

Clark has transformed Iowa's Carver-Hawkeye Arena into one of the most thrilling venues in college basketball. Iowa's average home attendance this season is 14,998, which is very close to arena capacity. If Clark had a chance to break the national scoring record at home, it would undoubtedly be a historic home game for Iowa.

But what about the total scoring record of Pete Maravich?

Antoine Davis, shown here in an NBA Summer League game, nearly reached Pete Maravich's scoring record of 3,667 points, falling three shy. Can Caitlin Clark pass Davis and Maravich?

A little farther off, but still within reach for Clark, could be the men's scoring record, held by LSU legend Pete Maravich.

Detroit Mercy guard Antonie Davis came close to breaking the record, scoring 3,664 points in five seasons, three short of Maravich's total. It's worth mentioning that Maravich scored 3,667 points in three seasons without a three-point shot.

Clark is 205 points behind "Pistol Pete." She has seven regular season games left and could break Maravich's record in the regular season finale, a home game against Ohio State. Given post-season play yet to go, so long as Clark is healthy, besting Maravich won't be a question of if, but a question of when.

When do you think Caitlin Clark will break the women's scoring record? What about the men's scoring record? Sound off below in the comments.