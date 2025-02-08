Rick Pitino joked about St. John's lone Big East loss after his team defeated UConn 68-62 on Friday. St. John's edged the Huskies in both halves, 37-35 in the first and 31-27 in the second.

During the postgame press conference, Pitino was asked about predicting such a 12-1 conference record early in the season. The Red Storm's last loss was against Creighton in December (57-56), and they have since won 10 straight games.

I would've said how the f*** did we lose that one game?" Pitino said.

Pitino's hilarious response made everyone in the conference room break out in laughter.

Rick Pitino leads St. John's to remarkable win against UConn

The St. John's Red Storm secured a hard-fought win over UConn, extending their streak to ten wins.

RJ Luis Jr. recorded 21 points and seven rebounds to lead the Red Storm to a surprising victory.

St. John's v Georgetown - Source: Getty

The win cemented their position at the top (21-3, 12-1 Big East), while UConn (16-7, 8-4) dropped to fourth place in the conference standings.

The Huskies' recent loss shows the team's poor performance throughout the season, highlighting the need for greater stability and momentum as they move forward.

After the loss, UConn coach Dan Hurley said:

“Forty-seven turnovers in the last two games. Again, I'll credit their defense, but then there's going to be some where we're getting the rebound and throwing the ball, bizarre outlet passes and they're stealing them. Just undisciplined stuff that we're doing. It makes you feel like you're not coaching your team well when you have 47 turnovers in two games.”

The Red Storm will face the Villanova Wildcats at Finneran Pavilion on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the UConn Huskies will look to bounce back as they head on the road to face the Creighton Bluejays at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Tuesday.

