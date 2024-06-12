"How could you not find a spot for her on that roster?": CFB announcer criticizes Caitlin Clark's omission from Team USA's 2024 Paris Olympics roster

The Team USA roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics was officially announced on Tuesday and Caitlin Clark's name was missing from the list, much to the surprise of many. Ever since her arrival at the WNBA, Clark has brought in more eyes to the league and the same effect was expected for the Olympics.

Her exclusion from the roster has been heavily debated on social media and talk shows. During his appearance on OutKick’s "Hot Mic," FOX Sports broadcaster Tim Brando called out USA Basketball for failing to see things from a business perspective.

"From purely a business perspective, if you want more eyeballs watching your game because the growth of the women’s game is vital to you, which is what the WNBA has been saying to us since 1997, then how in the world could you not let the most popular, not just women’s player, but basketball player in the world right now, how could you not find a spot for her on that roster?" Brando said.

"They’re throwing more and more cover to camouflage the real problem, which is a bunch of jealous older players p---ed off, and they wanted no part of her on that team," he added. "That’s what it was."

USA Basketball offers explanation for Caitlin Clark's exclusion

After repeated accusations of snubbing Clark, the selection committee chair Jen Rizzotti explained to The Associated Press on Tuesday that popularity and TV ratings were not the criteria during the selection process.

"It would be irresponsible for us to talk about her in a way other than how she would impact the play of the team. Because it wasn’t the purview of our committee to decide how many people would watch or how many people would root for the U.S. It was our purview to create the best team we could for [coach] Cheryl [Reeve]."

Clark didn't seem too bothered about it as she took it in stride and promised to work hard while waiting for her turn.

“Honestly, no disappointment. It just gives me something to work for. It’s a dream. Hopefully, one day I can be there. I think it’s just a little more motivation. You remember that. Hopefully, when four years comes back around, I can be there,” Clark said (via Yahoo Sports).

