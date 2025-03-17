  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • "How the heck did UNC make it?": Fans go wild after Hubert Davis' Tar Heels make 68-team field of NCAA Tournament

"How the heck did UNC make it?": Fans go wild after Hubert Davis' Tar Heels make 68-team field of NCAA Tournament

By Arnold
Modified Mar 17, 2025 15:28 GMT
NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Quarterfinal - Wake Forest vs North Carolina - Source: Imagn
Fans go wild after Hubert Davis' Tar Heels make 68-team field of NCAA Tournament - Image Source: Imagn

Hubert Davis' North Carolina grabbed a spot in the 2025 NCAA Tournament with the No. 11 seed. However, when the 68-team men's bracket was unveiled on Sunday, the Tar Heels became the talk of the town, with many questioning if the team deserved a spot in March Madness.

Ad

Some expressed their thoughts about UNC qualifying for the NCAA Tournament on social media.

"How the heck did UNC make it?!?!" one asked.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Uhhh idk how we did it, but we did it," another wrote.
"Travesty. NOT a tourney resume." a third commented.

Meanwhile, others felt that UNC's athletic director Bubba Cunningham, who is also the chairman of the NCAA selection committee, might have had a hand in the Tar Heels' March Madness qualification.

"Helps when your AD makes the decisions for the tournament," a user wrote.
Ad
"Closest thing to nepotism when looking at seeding those that deserve it in the NCAA tourney." one tweeted.
"Why though? Oh that’s right the UNC AD is part of the committee that’s right. I’m sure his $100,000 bonus for making the tournament had nothing to do with him voting for UNC. lol rigged," a fan added.
Ad

UNC did not have the best run in the regular season and earned a No. 5 seed for the ACC Tournament. The Tar Heels then beat Notre Dame and Wake Forest in the conference tournament before losing to top-seed Duke in the semifinals on Friday.

While there was some uncertainty on whether North Carolina (22-13) would play in March Madness this year, the selection committee felt that Davis' team did enough to establish itself as a top-68 program in the country.

Ad

Hubert Davis' North Carolina will face San Diego State in first round of 2025 NCAA Tournament

NCAA Basketball: North Carolina coach Hubert Davis - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: North Carolina coach Hubert Davis - Source: Imagn

Hubert Davis' North Carolina will play fellow No. 11 seed San Diego State in the First Round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The game will tip off at 9:10 p.m. EDT on Tuesday from UD Arena.

Since many feel that North Carolina is undeserving of a spot in the NCAA Tournament, Davis' team will aim to quell some of the criticism by aiming to make a deep March Madness run.

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी