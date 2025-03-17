"How the heck did UNC make it?": Fans go wild after Hubert Davis' Tar Heels make 68-team field of NCAA Tournament

Hubert Davis' North Carolina grabbed a spot in the 2025 NCAA Tournament with the No. 11 seed. However, when the 68-team men's bracket was unveiled on Sunday, the Tar Heels became the talk of the town, with many questioning if the team deserved a spot in March Madness.

Ad

Some expressed their thoughts about UNC qualifying for the NCAA Tournament on social media.

"How the heck did UNC make it?!?!" one asked.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"Uhhh idk how we did it, but we did it," another wrote.

"Travesty. NOT a tourney resume." a third commented.

Meanwhile, others felt that UNC's athletic director Bubba Cunningham, who is also the chairman of the NCAA selection committee, might have had a hand in the Tar Heels' March Madness qualification.

"Helps when your AD makes the decisions for the tournament," a user wrote.

Ad

"Closest thing to nepotism when looking at seeding those that deserve it in the NCAA tourney." one tweeted.

"Why though? Oh that’s right the UNC AD is part of the committee that’s right. I’m sure his $100,000 bonus for making the tournament had nothing to do with him voting for UNC. lol rigged," a fan added.

Ad

UNC did not have the best run in the regular season and earned a No. 5 seed for the ACC Tournament. The Tar Heels then beat Notre Dame and Wake Forest in the conference tournament before losing to top-seed Duke in the semifinals on Friday.

While there was some uncertainty on whether North Carolina (22-13) would play in March Madness this year, the selection committee felt that Davis' team did enough to establish itself as a top-68 program in the country.

Ad

Hubert Davis' North Carolina will face San Diego State in first round of 2025 NCAA Tournament

NCAA Basketball: North Carolina coach Hubert Davis - Source: Imagn

Hubert Davis' North Carolina will play fellow No. 11 seed San Diego State in the First Round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The game will tip off at 9:10 p.m. EDT on Tuesday from UD Arena.

Since many feel that North Carolina is undeserving of a spot in the NCAA Tournament, Davis' team will aim to quell some of the criticism by aiming to make a deep March Madness run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here