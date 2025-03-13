"How is Hunter Dickinson still in college", "Gets away with everything": Fans react to Kansas star leading his team to victory vs. UCF

Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson is wrapping up his college basketball career in the 2024-2025 season. On Wednesday, he dropped a double-double of 23 points and 13 rebounds, on 9-of-18 overall shooting with three assists, two steals and a block in 39 minutes of action against the UCF Knights.

Dickinson's performance propelled the Bill Self-coached team to a 98-94 overtime win over the No. 14 seed in the conference in the second round of this year's Big 12 conference tournament.

UCF fans and Kansas fans reacted to Dickinson's performance on X.

"How is Hunter Dickinson still in college," one UCF fan wrote.

"He will be eligible for social security after this season," another UCF fan wrote.

"He's like 80 years old at this point," a Knights fan tweeted.

"He’s gonna be the best Best Buy supervisor you’ve ever seen next year," one X user said.

"Hunter Dickinson gets away with everything smh," one college hoops fan said.

"Hunter Dickinson could hit 48 threes in a row, and my wife would still yell, 'NOO!' when he launches the 49th," a Kansas fan wrote.

"How is Hunter Dickinson so poor from the foul line? #kubball," a Jayhawks fan tweeted.

Hunter Dickinson named to 2025 All-Big 12 First Team

For his season in which he was force in the paint both offensively and defensively, Hunter Dickinson was recently named to this year's All-Big 12 First Team. The 7' 2" standout was joined by the likes of Arizona Wildcats' Caleb Love, BYU Cougars' Richie Saunders and Iowa State Cyclones' Curtis Jones on the First Team.

In his second year playing for the Kansas Jayhawks, Dickinson has been a key player for the team, leading the team in points and rebounds with 17.4ppg and 9.9rpg. He also averages 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest.

Dickinson and Co. improve to a 21-11 overall record as they advance to the 2025 Big 12 conference tournament quarterfinal, where they will match up as the sixth seed against the third-seeded Arizona Wildcats on Thursday.

