Karter Knox shares 2-word reaction as 7'2" former Arkansas Razorback teammate trains ahead of debut for Big Ten team 

Karter Knox finished his freshman year with the Arkansas Razorbacks this past season. He performed well for the team, averaging 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. In 2025-26, he will be expected to step into an ever bigger role as possibly a full-time starter.

While with the Razorbacks this past season, one of his teammates was Croatian forward Zvonimir Ivišić. However, they will not be teammates again next year because Ivišić transferred to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

While they are no longer teammates, they still support each other on social media. On Saturday, Ivišić posted several photos on Instagram as he trains before his debut for Illinois. Karter Knox reacted in the comments with a two-word message for his former teammate.

Trending

"My Dawg," Knox wrote.

Image via the comments of the Instagram post.

Ivišić is coming off a strong season with the Arkansas Razorbacks. he averaged 8.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game. Despite that, he still decided to enter the transfer portal. He will be joining Illinois for his junior year, which will be his third team in as many years.

Ivišić was previously a member of the Kentucky Wildcats before coming to Arkansas. He played 15 games for the Wildcats in limited minutes as a freshman before transferring to Arkansas for his sophomore year.

Karter Knox initially declared for the 2025 NBA draft before withdrawing and returning to college

After a strong freshman season, Karter Knox initially declared for the 2025 NBA draft. However, in late May, before the withdrawal deadline, he decided to remove his name from the draft process and return for another year of college.

According to 247Sports, Karter Knox was the No. 25-ranked recruit in the 2024 recruiting class and No. 7-ranked small forward. While he showed flashes of what made him a highly regarded recruit as a freshman, he did not fully step into a starring role for the Razorbacks.

In his sophomore season, Knox will be expected to become a leader on the team both on and off the court. He will likely be looked to to carry a larger offensive load. If he can live up to what made him a highly sought-after recruit, he could establish himself as a top NBA prospect. Then, after a strong season, he could declare for the 2026 NBA draft as a potential first-round pick.

If he stayed in the draft process this year, he likely would not have gone in the first round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here