Karter Knox shares 2-word reaction as 7'2" former Arkansas Razorback teammate trains ahead of debut for Big Ten team 

Karter Knox finished his freshman year with the Arkansas Razorbacks this past season. He performed well for the team, averaging 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. In 2025-26, he will be expected to step into an ever bigger role as possibly a full-time starter.
While with the Razorbacks this past season, one of his teammates was Croatian forward Zvonimir Ivišić. However, they will not be teammates again next year because Ivišić transferred to the Illinois Fighting Illini.
While they are no longer teammates, they still support each other on social media. On Saturday, Ivišić posted several photos on Instagram as he trains before his debut for Illinois. Karter Knox reacted in the comments with a two-word message for his former teammate.
"My Dawg," Knox wrote.
Ivišić is coming off a strong season with the Arkansas Razorbacks. he averaged 8.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game. Despite that, he still decided to enter the transfer portal. He will be joining Illinois for his junior year, which will be his third team in as many years.
Ivišić was previously a member of the Kentucky Wildcats before coming to Arkansas. He played 15 games for the Wildcats in limited minutes as a freshman before transferring to Arkansas for his sophomore year.
Karter Knox initially declared for the 2025 NBA draft before withdrawing and returning to college
After a strong freshman season, Karter Knox initially declared for the 2025 NBA draft. However, in late May, before the withdrawal deadline, he decided to remove his name from the draft process and return for another year of college.
According to 247Sports, Karter Knox was the No. 25-ranked recruit in the 2024 recruiting class and No. 7-ranked small forward. While he showed flashes of what made him a highly regarded recruit as a freshman, he did not fully step into a starring role for the Razorbacks.
In his sophomore season, Knox will be expected to become a leader on the team both on and off the court. He will likely be looked to to carry a larger offensive load. If he can live up to what made him a highly sought-after recruit, he could establish himself as a top NBA prospect. Then, after a strong season, he could declare for the 2026 NBA draft as a potential first-round pick.
If he stayed in the draft process this year, he likely would not have gone in the first round.
