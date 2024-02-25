How long is overtime in college basketball? Exploring NCAA's rules and regulations of the extra period

With March Madness arriving soon, it is pertinent to look at the overtime rules in college basketball. While games do not frequently go to OT, a few have left us in awe.

Some of the most memorable OT college basketball games include Cincinnati vs Bradley in 1981 (7 OTs), Minnesota vs Purdue in 1955 (6 OTs) and Syracuse vs UConn in 2009 (6 OTs).

How long is overtime in college basketball?

Overtime in college basketball lasts for five minutes. It begins with a jump ball, just like at the start of the game. The fouls are carried over from the second half, and players who have fouled out during regulation are not allowed to participate. Furthermore, if a player commits his final personal foul, they are disqualified for the remainder of the game.

The bonus free throw rule is also carried forward into overtime and if a team has committed 7+ fouls in the second half, the opponents will remain in the bonus and shoot free throws even on non-shooting fouls.

However, if a team has committed 10+ fouls, the opponents will enter the double bonus and shoot two free throws on non-shooting fouls.

The game continues until one team has more points than the other in these five minutes. However, if the score is still tied after OT, additional OTs are played until one team wins.

Also Read: Top 5 longest games in college basketball history: List of most overtimes in NCAA games

Regulation difference in college basketball

The only point of differentiation between regulations is that both teams are given one 75-second timeout along with the leftover timeouts from their regulation period. Furthermore, teams will defend the side they were defending in the second half.

Do you think there should be changes when it comes down to OT in college basketball?

Poll : Would you like to see some changes in the current format? Yes No 0 votes