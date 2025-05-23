“How lucky”: Miami stars Cavinder twins express gratitude as they share breathtaking view near their residence

The Cavinder twins, Haley and Hanna, shared a captivating sunset view from their apartment on social media. This image was posted on their joint Instagram account, as they keep their fans updated about their lives, even after college.
The image showed a beautiful sunset, with trees and a beach, all making it a vacationer’s dream.
They captioned the photo:
"We live 5 mins from this. How lucky."
The Cavinder twins gained prominence as basketball players at Fresno State and later at the University of Miami, taking a year break between both programs but ultimately using their five years of eligibility. Their on-court success was paralleled by their engagements on social media, amassing millions of followers on platforms like TikTok and Instagram.
The Cavinder twins capitalized on the NCAA's name, image and likeness (NIL) policy change, bagging numerous endorsement deals, including partnerships with Boost Mobile, WWE and Under Armour.
They also co-founded the clothing brand Baseline Team and launched the fitness app Twogether. The fitness and nutrition app promotes health and wellness among young women.
Meanwhile, Haley Cavinder announced her engagement to Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, with the wedding plans already underway.
Cavinder twins finally separate as Haley moves in with fiancé Jake Ferguson
Having been together all their lives, living separately was always going to happen at some point for the Cavinder twins.
Following Haley’s engagement to Ferguson, she moved in with the tight end on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, Haley posted her packing process on TikTok as she prepared to move to Texas, where she would live with her fiancé.
She captioned the video “Moving vlog,” showing how she packed her stuff to move and her arrival in Texas. Hanna, on the other hand, has moved to Fort Lauderdale.
