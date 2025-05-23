“How lucky”: Miami stars Cavinder twins express gratitude as they share breathtaking view near their residence

The Cavinder twins, Haley and Hanna, shared a captivating sunset view from their apartment on social media. This image was posted on their joint Instagram account, as they keep their fans updated about their lives, even after college.

Ad

The image showed a beautiful sunset, with trees and a beach, all making it a vacationer’s dream.

They captioned the photo:

"We live 5 mins from this. How lucky."

Miami stars Cavinder twins express gratitude as they share breathtaking view of their residence. Credit: IG/@cavindertwins

The Cavinder twins gained prominence as basketball players at Fresno State and later at the University of Miami, taking a year break between both programs but ultimately using their five years of eligibility. Their on-court success was paralleled by their engagements on social media, amassing millions of followers on platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

Ad

Trending

The Cavinder twins capitalized on the NCAA's name, image and likeness (NIL) policy change, bagging numerous endorsement deals, including partnerships with Boost Mobile, WWE and Under Armour.

They also co-founded the clothing brand Baseline Team and launched the fitness app Twogether. The fitness and nutrition app promotes health and wellness among young women.

Meanwhile, Haley Cavinder announced her engagement to Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, with the wedding plans already underway.

Ad

Cavinder twins finally separate as Haley moves in with fiancé Jake Ferguson

Having been together all their lives, living separately was always going to happen at some point for the Cavinder twins.

Following Haley’s engagement to Ferguson, she moved in with the tight end on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Haley posted her packing process on TikTok as she prepared to move to Texas, where she would live with her fiancé.

Ad

She captioned the video “Moving vlog,” showing how she packed her stuff to move and her arrival in Texas. Hanna, on the other hand, has moved to Fort Lauderdale.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here