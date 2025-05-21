How many conference titles has Kelvin Sampson won in his collegiate career

The University of Houston has extended the contract of men’s basketball coach Kelvin Sampson, with the new deal keeping him in charge until the 2028-29 season.

The contract extension was announced on Wednesday, making Sampson one of the highest-paid coaches in college basketball.

Sampson has been in charge of the Cougars for 11 years and is coming off his best year since becoming the team’s coach. Houston had a program-record 35 wins and made it to the national championship game, where they lost to the Florida Gators.

He also led them to consecutive Big 12 conference championships and a first-ever Big 12 tournament triumph.

Sampson has had a successful collegiate career since taking his first head coach role at Montana Tech in 1981, winning 18 conference titles.

In this article, we take a look at the number of conference titles the Laurinburg, North Carolina native has won as head coach across different college programs.

Montana Tech — 5 Conference Titles

In his first head coaching role, Sampson won three Frontier Conference tournament titles at Montana Tech and two regular-season titles. He was named the league's Coach of the Year in 1983 and 1985 before joining Washington State University in June 1985 as assistant coach under head coach Len Stevens.

Oklahoma Sooners — 4 Conference Titles

Sampson left Washington State for Oklahoma in 1994, and this was one of his most successful stints as head coach. He led the Sooners to the Big 12 Tournament in 2001, 2002 and 2003, and won the regular season title once, in 2005.

By the time he left Oklahoma in 2006, he had become the coach with the highest winning percentage in Oklahoma history (.719).

Houston Cougars — 9 Conference Titles

Sampson joined Houston in 2014 and has won nine conference titles as head coach of the Cougars. He has won six regular-season championships, four in the American Athletic Conference (AAC) and two in the Big 12 Conference.

He also has three conference tournament titles, two in the AAC and one in the Big 12, where he won it for the first time this past season.

Sampson currently ranks second all-time in wins at Houston, trailing only Hall of Fame coach Guy Lewis.

