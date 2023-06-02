How many players have withdrawn from the 2023 NBA Draft? Zach Edey, DaRon Holmes II, Terrence Shannon and more

The NBA draft will take place on June 22. Early entry candidates, or underclassmen, are allowed to withdraw from the draft process up until 5 p.m. ET on June 12. With 10 days remaining for players to decide to return to college basketball, 108 players and counting have already removed their names from the process.

With only 58 players set to hear their name called, as two of the 60 selections have been forfeited, the list of players to withdraw has grown by the day.

Here's a look at some of the top candidates to withdraw from the 2023 NBA draft.

Who headlines the list of players to withdraw from the 2023 NBA draft?

The biggest name to withdraw from the 2023 NBA draft is reigning national college player of the year Zach Edey. He posted career highs across the board, averaging 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game. Edey shot 60.7% from the field and 73.4% from the free-throw line. He has improved each season of his three-year career with the Purdue Boilermakers.

Edey follows in the footsteps of Kentucky Wildcats big man and 2021-22 national college player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe by remaining in college after earning the honors. No player had done so since 2008. He had been ranked as the 47th-best prospect by ESPN draft expert Jonathan Givony.

Dayton Flyers big man DaRon Holmes II has also announced his intention to return to college basketball next season. He averaged 18.4 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 1.7 apg, 0.7 spg and 1.9 bpg as a sophomore last season. Holmes II shot 59.0% from the field, 31.6% from 3-point range and 66.9% from the free-throw line. He was ranked as the 51st-best prospect.

Illinois Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon Jr. will return for his fifth season of college basketball. He averaged 17.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2.8 assists and 1.3 spg in 2022-2023. Shannon Jr., who was ranked as the 55th best draft prospect, shot 44.2% from the field, 32.1% from three-point range and 79.0% from the free-throw line.

Judah Mintz will return to the Syracuse Orange after a strong freshman season. He averaged 16.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game. Mintz shot 44.3% from the field, 30.3% from 3-point range and 75.1% from the free-throw line. He was ranked as the 62nd-best prospect.

Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress NBA Draft Withdrawals w/ESPN ranking



#83 Tristan da Silva NBA Draft Withdrawals w/ESPN ranking#41 Dillon Mitchell#43 Reece Beekman#47 Zach Edey#48 Adem Bona#51 DaRon Holmes#54 Coleman Hawkins #55 Terrence Shannon #62 Judah Mintz#69 Trey Alexander#71 Dillon Jones#77 Josiah-Jordan James#79 Jalen Bridges#83 Tristan da Silva

