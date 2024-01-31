How many surgeries has Paige Bueckers had? UConn guard's medical setbacks explored

Paige Bueckers was among the 20 women's college basketball players named to the John R. Wooden's Award late season list. The UConn Huskies point guard has suffered a variety of injuries dating back to her high school days, but has maintained a strong level of play throughout her collegiate career.

Bueckers has had surgery on three separate occasions since joining the Huskies as the top-ranked overall prospect in the 2020 recruiting class.

Her first surgery came after her freshman season as she underwent right ankle surgery to repair an osteochondral defect, which is described as joint damage involving the bone and cartilege.

While she was cleared in time for the season opener, where she scored a career-high 34 points, she suffered an anterior tibial plateau fracture in UConn's sixth game of the season.

Bueckers underwent her second surgery to repair the fracture, along with a previously undiscovered lateral meniscus tear. She was sidelined for 19 games, returning more than two and a half months later.

However, she did not return to the starting lineup until the NCAA Tournament, receiving limited playing time due to a minutes restriction.

In the offseason ahead of her junior year, the Huskies point guard tore the ACL in her left knee playing pick-up basketball. This kept her sidelined for the entire 2022-23 season.

While she had the option to enter the 2023 WNBA Draft, Paige Bueckers chose to return to UConn and has been among the top players in the nation this season.

How has Paige Bueckers performed in her college career?

Paige Bueckers joined the UConn Huskies as the top-ranked prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. She made an immediate impact as a true freshman, averaging 20.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game. She also shot 52.4% from the field, 46.4% from three-point range and 86.9% from the free-throw line.

Bueckers was named the AP Player of the Year, Naismith College Player of the Year and USBWA National Player of the Year. She has also won the John R. Wooden Award, and was named a first-team All-American.

In an injury plagued sophomore campaign, she averaged 14.6 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.9 apg, 1.5 spg and 0.6 bpg while shooting 54.4% from the field, 35.3% from three-point range and 71.4% from the free-throw line.

In 2023-24, Paige Bueckers is averaging 20.0 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.8 apg, 2.4 spg and 1.1 bpg, while shooting 55.1% from the field, 48.9% from three-point range and 81.8% from the free-throw line.