How many times has John Calipari been to the Sweet Sixteen? Exploring the Kentucky HC's March Madness record

John Calipari is one of the most revered coaches in college basketball. However, the Kentucky Wildcats have not had the same success in recent years. The Wildcats have not ended the regular season atop the conference standings since 2019-20 and have not won the SEC Tournament since 2017-18. Their last appearance in the Final Four came back in 2014-15. Their last national title came in 2011-12, which was Calipari's third season leading the program.

Furthermore, they have not reached the Sweet Sixteen since 2018-19, his longest such streak in two decades. Take a look at how John Calipari's teams have performed in March Madness and how many times he has reached the Sweet Sixteen below.

How many times has John Calipari been to the Sweet Sixteen?

John Calipari's first head coaching opportunity came in 1988-89 when he was named head coach of the UMass Minutemen. He led the team to their only three appearances in the Sweet Sixteen in program history, advancing as far as the Final Four in his last season before losing to the eventual-champion Kentucky Wildcats. In eight seasons leading the Minutemen, Calipari finished his tenure with a 193-71 record.

After a stint in the NBA, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer returned to the collegiate ranks ahead of the 2000-01 season, taking over as head coach of the Memphis Tigers. He spent nine seasons in the role, leading the Tigers to four Sweet Sixteen appearances, which came in his final four seasons leading the program.

Memphis advanced as far as the 2007-08 national championship before falling to the Kansas Jayhawks. His tenure ended with a 252-69 record.

John Calipari immediately joined the Kentucky Wildcats following his departure from the Tigers and has remained in the role for the past 15 seasons. While the Wildcats have reached eight Sweet Sixteens during his tenure, each appearance came in his first 10 years on the job, as they have not done so since 2018-19. He was, however, able to lead the team to a national championship in 2011-12. Furthermore, Kentucky is 409-121 during his tenure.

The Minutemen were 11-5 during the NCAA Tournament during his eight seasons, while the Tigers were 14-6 during his nine years with the program. The Wildcats, meanwhile, are 32-10 during his 15-year stretch leading the team. They will look to improve that record during this year's tournament, which they appear to be a lock for as they are ranked 15th in the latest rendition of the AP Top 25 Poll.