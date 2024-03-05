How many times has Kansas made the NCAA Tournament?

Kansas Jayhawks takes pride in the illustrious history it has crafted over the decades as a powerhouse of intercollegiate basketball. The team competes in the Big 12 and has distinguished itself with its strange love affair with the records.

The team boasts of 28 NCAA consecutive tournament appearances. Its dominance in the Big 12 conference can be gauged from the fact that in 24 seasons, the team has won at least a share of 19 regular-season conference titles.

History of Illinois tournament appearances

The total NCAA tournament appearances of the Jayhawks stands at 51. The team made its first NCAA tournament appearance in 1940, the latest in 2023. The team has been in the final four 16 times. It made the first final four appearance in 1940 and the latest was in 2022. Also, the team has appeared in the Elite Eight 23 times.

The team is struggling currently. It stayed for the first 3 weeks at no.1 spot. But it is for the first time in 21 years that the team had seven conference losses. Losses to BYU and Baylor also added to the worries of coach Bill Self as the team's chance of winning the Big 12 regular season title looks as grim as ever.

Has Kansas won the NCAA Championship?

Jayhawks have won the NCAA tournament championship four times in 1952, 1988, 2008, and 2022. Its latest victory came against North Carolina after it overcame a 16-point deficit at halftime to clinch the victory with 72-69.

Jayhawks were under a high-profile NCAA investigation to investigate the compliance of the recruitment rules and went on to win the tournament despite the challenges. The team has also lifted two Helms National Championships and has been NCAA tournament runner-up 6 times.

Kansas Jayhawks will face Kansas State Wildcats next. Standing fifth in the Big 12, the team has a 21-8 record and 9-7 in the conference.