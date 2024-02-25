How many times has Kentucky been a 1 seed? Exploring Wildcats' record in the NCAA Tournament

The Kentucky Wildcats are one of the most successful programs in men's college basketball. Since its inception in 1903, Kentucky has won the NCAA championship eight times with 17 Final Four appearances in total. Although they had a shaky start, the Wildcats won their first championship in 1948 under coach Adolph Rupp.

The Wildcats now are much different from their storied history. Their 2023-24 season has been a struggle with a 19-8 record and stands 5th in the SEC. According to the latest predictions, the highest Kentucky could go is a No. 6 or No. 7 seed.

A look at Kentucky's history at No.1 seed.

The Wildcats have been the top seed a total of 12 times with the first coming in 1980 and their latest being in 2015. In 1996 and 2012, they won the NCAA championship as a No. 1 seed. During their title win in 1998, they were No. 2 seeded. Their previous wins in 1948, 1949, 1951, 1958, and 1978 were before the introduction of this ranking.

Kentucky has participated in the tournament a total of 61 times, though their record from 1988 was voided by probation. Since the tournament's expansion in 1980, the Wildcats have made 24 Sweet 16 appearances with a record of 18-6. With their 18 Elite 8 appearances with a record 8-10, Kentucky's eight Final Four since 1980 have resulted in just 5 wins.

What are Kentucky's chances of winning a title this year?

Under John Calipari, the Wildcats have seen the best of times and the worst of times. They are currently in a slump with too far and too few good performances. Kentucky has a +3000 odds of winning the championship this year. Their predicted No. 6 seed stands on shaky ground, completely dependent on their wins in the upcoming games. A few more losses and the Wildcats will find themselves out of even the conference title race.

Kentucky will tip off against Mississippi State on Tuesday, boosted by their 117-95 win against Alabama on Saturday.

