How does Mark Sears' groin strain impact his NBA Draft stock? Exploring the impact of the combine scrimmage for the Alabama star

Mark Sears had an elite senior season as a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide. He averaged 21.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field, 43.6% from three-point range and 85.7% from the free-throw line, leading the team to the Final Four for the first time in program history.

Sears announced his decision to enter the 2024 NBA Draft while also maintaining his collegiate eligibility last month. He reportedly suffered a groin strain at the 2024 NBA Draft Combine, which caused him to not play in Tuesday's scrimmage.

Seth Davis of CBS Sports shared the news as the former three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class returned to the court on Wednesday, tweeting:

"Mark Sears is playing today after sitting out yesterday's scrimmage with a groin strain. Alabama fans hoping he doesn't play too well."

Check out Seth Davis' tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Despite his strong senior season, there are questions about Sears' size and potential as he was measured at just 5'10.25" and is already 22 years old. There were only three players under 6'0 who appeared in a game last season, with Jacob Gilyard the only one to play more than 19 total minutes.

If the groin strain hinders Sears' play at the combine, it could prevent him from being drafted altogether.

Mark Sears 'all in' on the process leading up to the 2024 NBA Draft

Mark Sears' decision will have a major impact on the 2024-25 college basketball season as the consensus second-team All-American has not closed the door on a potential return to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Kevin Sweeney of Sports Illustrated revealed that the senior guard is committed to the draft process, tweeting:

"Also caught up with Alabama star Mark Sears at Combine availability this evening. He said he is "all in on this draft process" when asked about a potential stay-or-go decision."

Check out Kevin Sweeney's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian provided some additional clarity on where Sears stands, tweeting:

"Last thing on this, but Sears said if he gets a guarantee from a team in the 1st round or early-to-mid 2nd round, that impacts his decision. He’s aware that more $ could be in play to return to college in some situations, and aware if he returns Bama could be preseason No. 1."

Check out Drew Hill's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Sears will likely have a better idea of where his draft stock stands on May 19, which marks the conclusion of the 2024 NBA Draft Combine. Players who have maintained their collegiate eligiblity have until May 29 to withdraw from the draft.