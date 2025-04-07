How much did $12M worth Dawn Staley's Louis Vuitton outfit cost? Take a look at South Carolina HC's ensemble from championship game

Dawn Staley made several headlines on Sunday while playing the UConn Huskies in the 2025 NCAA championship game. One of them ignited early, as the coach turned the sideline into a runway for the biggest game of the season. She wore a Louis Vuitton tracksuit with turquoise beads on the seams of the collar, zippers and pockets.

The beads also abbreviated the fashion brand on the chest, while five parallel lines were placed across the arms. According to Front Office Sports, Dawn Staley's Louis Vuitton tracksuit from the 2025 NCAA championship game cost $7,600.

It is not the first time the $12 million worth coach (as per Celebrity Net Worth) has repped the luxurious brand for the Gamecocks' special night. During her team's undefeated run last season, she wore a silver calfskin LV jacket that was priced at more than $5,000 depending on the seller.

Behind her consistent use of the designed brands, Staley has also cultivated the name "Louis Vuitton Dawn" among fans.

Another brand Dawn Staley prefers as her go-to is Gucci, which she showcased in the 2024 Elite 8 and 2025 Final Four games. She donned a black quarter zip-up with black pants against the Oregon State Beavers and showcased a garnet-colored tracksuit against Texas this year.

Staley also wore a green LV varsity jacket in the 2022 title game, where the Gamecocks defeated the Huskies for their second national championship.

Dawn Staley's South Carolina fell to UConn in the 2025 NCAA championship game

Dawn Staley's luck in her Louis Vuitton ensembles ran out on Sunday, as the UConn Huskies dominated South Carolina 82-59. Five lead changes occurred in the first eight minutes. However, that was the closest the game was all night.

The Huskies mounted multiple scoring runs to lead by 10 at the break and doubled it by the end of the third. Anticipating a Gamecocks' comeback, UConn continued to grip its defense, occasionally locking up full court while maintaining a significant lead.

It wasn't until 2:25 that the Huskies' starters checked out of the game, celebrating their 12th NCAA championship title with the team and coach Geno Auriemma.

