Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark has risen to basketball stardom through her on-court prowess and leveraged her name, image and likeness to partner with prominent brands.

Clark's dedication to the sport has paid off handsomely. Entering her freshman year as Iowa's starting point guard, she immediately made her mark on the collegiate scene.

Her debut in November 2020 was just the beginning. On Dec. 6, 2023, Clark etched her name in history as the 15th Division I player to reach 3,000 career points. Her 24th Big Ten Player of the Week title further solidified this monumental achievement.

But how much does Caitlin Clark make in endorsements? Let’s find out.

Caitlin Clark's endorsement partners

Caitlin Clark has raked in a series of impressive endorsements, according to On3's NIL deal tracker. Here are the publicly known ones:

Gatorade secured a multi-year NIL deal with Hawkeye basketball star Caitlin Clark on Dec. 12, 2023.

Clark signed with Excel Sports Management for her NIL representation on Oct. 24, 2023.

She made history as the first college athlete to ink an NIL deal with State Farm on Oct. 10, 2023.

Clark partnered with the Iowa Cubs, the minor league affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, on June 4, 2023.

She starred in a NIL ad for 10,000 Small Businesses Voices, advocating for the modernization of the Small Business Administration, on March 16, 2023.

Buick launched the "See Her Greatness" NIL campaign featuring Clark on March 13, 2023.

On Oct. 10, 2022, Nike signed Clark to an NIL deal.

Additional Caitlin Clark’s deals include partnerships with Hy-Vee, H&R Block, Topps, Goldman Sachs, Buick Automotive, Bose Corporation, Shoot-A-Way and The Vinyl Shop, a Des Moines-based, female-owned company with whom she collaborated on a limited-edition custom T-shirt line.

Off-field earnings of Iowa star Caitlin Clark

Clark became the second collegiate basketball player to ink an NIL deal with Gatorade. This partnership extends beyond personal endorsement, with the energy drink company committing $22,000 to the Caitlin Clark Foundation.

Reports suggest that before signing with Nike in 2022, Clark had already amassed over $1 million through various NIL deals. Her On3 NIL Valuation has since soared to $777,000, a significant leap from the previous season.

According to multiple reports, Clark's net worth is estimated to fall between $1 million and $5 million. Meanwhile, the exact figures of her NIL earnings remain undisclosed.

Is Caitlin Clark ranked No. 1 in the College Women's Basketball NIL Rankings?

The On3 NIL Valuation ranks the top 100 college athletes based on their projected earning potential from NIL deals. Here are the top four in college women's basketball:

#1 Angel Reese, LSU (Sophomore Forward)

The top player in women's basketball at the college level is Angel Reese, a sophomore forward at LSU. Reese has 5.2 million followers on social media, and her On3 NIL valuation is $1.7 million.

#2 Flau'jae Johnson, LSU (Sophomore Guard)

Flau'jae Johnson is a sophomore guard at LSU. Johnson has 3.1 million followers on social media, and her On3 NIL valuation is $1.1 million.

#3 Haley Cavinder, TCU (Senior Guard)

Haley Cavinder is a senior guard at TCU. Cavinder has 794,000 followers on social media, and her On3 NIL valuation is $868,000.

#4 Caitlin Clark, Iowa (Senior Guard)

Caitlin Clark, in the fourth position, has 857,000 followers on social media, and her On3 NIL valuation is $818,000.

