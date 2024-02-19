How to watch LSU vs Texas A&M women's basketball game today? TV channel, streaming options and more

The LSU vs Texas A&M women's basketball game is today. LSU is on a roll, winning eight of its last nine games and climbing to second in the SEC, behind the top-ranked South Carolina. The Tigers are also in a good position to secure a high seed in the NCAA Tournament, with ESPN's latest projections having them as a 4 seed.

Texas, meanwhile, has been struggling, losing three of its last five games and barely scoring 49 points against Vanderbilt at home on Thursday. LSU, which holds a 14-12 edge in the all-time series against Texas A&M, has SEC road record of 3-3.

The Tigers and Aggies face each other for the second time this season. LSU beat Texas A&M 87-70 in their first matchup on Jan. 11. On that note, here's how you can watch the women's basketball game between LSU and Texas A&M:

What channel is LSU vs Texas A&M Basketball Game today?

As the season nears its end, No. 13 LSU has only five more games in the regular season as it faces Texas A&M tonight.

Date: Feb. 19, 2024

Start Time: 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PST / 6 pm CT

TV Channel: SEC Network

Online live streaming details for LSU vs Texas A&M Basketball Game

The Online live streaming details for the LSU vs Texas A&M Basketball Game will be on the ESPN App and Fubo (free trial).

The LSU Tigers (21-4, 8-3 SEC) have won three straight games and will look to keep their momentum against the Texas A&M Aggies (17-7, 5-6 SEC).

Where is LSU vs Texas A&M Basketball game today?

If fans want to watch the LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies in women's basketball, they can head to the following places:

Location: Reed Arena, Bryan-College Station, Texas

There are still some tickets available on vivid seats, but they are selling fast:

Ticket Details: Fans can get seats in Lower Level 106 (Row L) for $83 each, or in Lower Level 119 (Row M) for $102 each. If you want to splurge, you can buy tickets in Lower Level 106 (Row L) for $128 each or in Lower Level 120 (Row R) for $187 each.

Radio channel for LSU vs Texas A&M Basketball game today

Catch the game on the SEC Network, where Sam Gore and Steffi Sorenson will be the commentators.

On the LSU Sports Radio Network, 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge, fans can listen to Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams as they narrate the game. Up next, the LSU women's basketball team faces Auburn on Thursday,

Meanwhile, the Texas A&M women's basketball team takes on Arkansas on the same day, in a clash of two SEC rivals.

