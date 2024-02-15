How to watch South Carolina vs Auburn basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options and more

In tonight's Southeastern Conference clash of ranked teams, the No. 13 Auburn Tigers receive the No. 11 South Carolina Gamecocks.

The SEC game will be played at Auburn Arena, in the city of Auburn, Alabama, at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Both the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Auburn Tigers are on a roll, having positive records. They are first and third in their conference respectively. The Gamecocks' 9-2 conference record is tied with second-place Alabama, while 21-3 overall record has them 11th in the nation.

The Tigers, meanwhile, are third in the SEC, with a conference mark of 8-3. Their overall record is 19-5, which ranks them No. 13 in the nation.

On Saturday the Tigers fell 81-65 to a resurgent Florida Gators team. Forward Johni Broome was their top scorer with a measly 14 points, one assist and seven rebounds.

The Gamecocks, meanwhile, beat the Vanderbilt Commodores 75-60. Forward Collin Murray-Boyles was their top scorer with 31 points, two assists and seven rebounds.

What channel is South Carolina vs. Auburn on today?

The game will air on ESPN's SEC Network. You can stream it through ESPN's app or providers like Sling Orange, Sling Orange + Blue, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, YouTube TV, Fubo Elite, Vidgo, Xfinity Choice TV, Spectrum TV Choice, Hulu Live TV or DirecTV Stream Ultimate.

What time is the South Carolina vs. Auburn game today?

The game starts at 8:30 p.m. ET at the Auburn Arena in Auburn, Alabama.

South Carolina vs. Auburn odds

South Carolina vs. Auburn spread: -11.5 Auburn

South Carolina vs. Auburn over/under: 139.5 points

South Carolina vs. Auburn money line +500 South Carolina, -720 Auburn

Auburn is 15-7-2 ATS this season

The Tigers have covered in five of their six last games against the Gamecocks

These are the odds for the game, according to Fan Duel.