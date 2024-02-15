How to watch Tennessee vs Arkansas basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options and more

The Arkansas Razorbacks will take on the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers in a Southeastern Conference matchup on Wednesday night. The game will tipoff at 9 p.m. ET at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The Volunteers are having an excellent season and are ranked among the top 10 in the nation with a record of 17-6. Their 7-3 conference record has them fourth in the SEC, below No. 13 Auburn and above No. 22 Kentucky.

The Razorbacks aren't ranked and have a mediocre 12-11 record. Their conference record leaves even more question marks at 3-7. The poor SEC play puts the Hogs near the bottom of the league standings, with only Vanderbilt and Missouri below them. Nonetheless, Arkansas' season has had a few bright spots, like an upset win at home over the Duke Blue Devils in late November.

The Volunteers were surprisingly defeated in their last game by the Texas A&M Aggies, 85-69, on Saturday. Dalton Knecht was their top scorer with 22 points, no assists and seven rebounds.

The Razorbacks come from an important victory over the Georgia Bulldogs 78-75. With the win, the Hogs' winning percentage went above .500. El Elis and Kenyon Menifilield Jr. shared the honor of being Arkansas' top scorer with 15 points a piece. Elis also co-led the team in assists with three. Davonte Davis also had three assists.

What channel is Tennessee vs. Arkansas on today?

The game will air on ESPN2. Fans can also stream it through ESPN's app or providers like Sling Orange, Sling Orange + Blue, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, YouTube TV, Fubo Elite, Vidgo, Xfinity Choice TV, Spectrum TV Choice, Hulu Live TV or DirecTV Stream Ultimate.

What time is the Tennessee vs. Arkansas game today?

The game will be played on Wednesday, with tipoff scheduled for 9 p.m. Eastern Time. The venue for the SEC contest is Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas.