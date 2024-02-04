How to watch USC vs Oregon State basketball game today? TV channel, streaming options and more

In an exciting Pac-12 matchup, the USC Trojans (8-13, 2-8) will aim to return to winning ways when they host the Oregon State Beavers (11-10, 3-7) on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Oregon State enters this matchup reeling from a 71-63 defeat away to UCLA in its last outing. However, the Beavers have managed recent victories over their next foe, USC, winning the previous two matchups. Both triumphs came in tight contests on Oregon State's home floor, eking out 61-58 and 86-70 wins.

USC hopes to bounce back following a 78-69 loss on its home hardwood against the Oregon Ducks last time out. The Trojans' historic rivalry with the Beavers has been an even one of late, with the teams splitting their previous 10 encounters evenly at five wins apiece.

The Trojans are desperate to end their six-game losing skid in front of their home fans. A loss would further dampen any hopes of a late rally into March Madness. With bragging rights and the chance to reverse momentum on the line, expect a hard-fought matchup between two hungry teams looking to string some wins together.

What channel is USC vs. Oregon State basketball game today?

Date: Feb. 3

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Online live streaming details for USC vs. Oregon State

The matchup between the Trojans and Beavers can also be streamed for those without access to Pac-12 Network, with options including Paramount Plus and Hulu + Live TV.

Where is USC vs. Oregon State game today?

Location: Los Angeles, California

Game Arena: Galen Center

Ticket Details: You can find tickets on Ticketmaster, Seat Geek or Vivid Seats.

Radio channel for USC vs. Oregon State basketball game today

Listeners can tune in to the radio broadcast if they can't watch the USC vs. Oregon State game on TV. Fans can tune into KUJZ-FM (95.3) or SiriusXM satellite radio (channel 211) to listen to the contest on the radio.

As per Winners and Whiners, Oregon State is favored to overcome USC in this matchup.