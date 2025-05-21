"How the whole family FINE": College hoops fans react as Shelomi Sanders dons pink beachwear in latest TikTok video

Shelomi Sanders is enjoying the warm weather this summer. School is out, and the Alabama A&M baller is enjoying the extra free time by getting some sun.
Sanders, the daughter of football legend Deion Sanders, posted a video on TikTok Tuesday of herself posing in a bedazzled pink bikini top.
Fans reacted to Coach Prime's daughter's video in the comments. Many referenced her famous family.
"How the whole family FINE🖤"
"Shilo gon be fighting the whole universe😂😂😂😂😂😂," a fan said, referencing Shelomi's brother.
"Just beautiful like your mom💯💯"
"Um someone go get Deion. She showing out👀," a fan said, referencing Shelomi's dad.
"Shilo doesn't approve😂"
Others hyped her up.
"Queen vibes✨"
"So pretty Shelomi😍🙂↔️💕"
Shelomi Sanders shows support for brother Shedeur Sanders on being drafted to the NFL
Shedeur Sanders fell significantly in this year's NFL draft. The Colorado star was a projected first-round pick but wasn't selected until the fifth round. The Cleveland Browns drafted Sanders with the No. 144 pick.
Sanders' family was excited for him despite the later-than-expected pick. Shelomi Sanders hyped up her big brother on her Instagram story by sharing Colorado football's post announcing that Sanders had been drafted and adding emojis.
"😝😝😝😝😝😝."
Shelomi was very vocal with her thoughts throughout the NFL draft. Before Sanders was selected, she posted a number of Instagram stories regarding him, including a quote by President of the United States Donald Trump questioning why Sanders had yet to be drafted and X posts from Sanders showing his gratitude to God.
When Sanders was drafted, the siblings showed their excitement by dancing with their mom on TikTok while Sanders wore a Browns hat.
"Cleveland wasssuppppp 😝😝," Shelomi captioned the TikTok.
Shelomi has an athletic career of her own. She is coming off of her junior season at Alabama A&M. The guard made 26 game appearances, averaging 1.2 minutes on the court. She averaged 1.2 points per game and will be back with the Bulldogs for her senior campaign.
